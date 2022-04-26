waterdrop Launches Collaboration With Model Adriana Lima

What if “drinking more water” was the simple foundation of a healthy lifestyle? This April, Adriana Lima partnered with waterdrop to encourage people to prioritize their hydration and to hit their daily goals with the creation of a Limited Edition sustainable water bottle.

“With everything that my day holds, I always prioritize hydration as one of my favorite beauty tips. Not just for external reasons, but because staying hydrated keeps me focused, alert and able to achieve everything that my day demands of me,” said Lima. “Along with a daily hydration reminder, having a bottle that you’re excited about using encourages me to use a refillable bottle and rely less on plastic bottles to stay hydrated on the go. It’s much more sustainable for the environment & healthier for your body because it’s less exposure to micro plastics that are found in most plastic water bottles.”

This elegant limited edition will be available in two sizes (20oz and 30oz). The bottle is made of double-walled stainless steel and keeps drinks ice cold for 24h and hot for 12h: the beginning of a golden summer!

The bottles will also be available as part of two sets which will include either 2 packs of the new microenergy ORO or a larger selection of microdrinks – compact sugar-free cubes that dissolve in water, enriching it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins to increase essential hydration.

“Waterdrop has a simple mission: help people live healthier, more hydrated and more sustainable lives. We firmly believe in supporting a healthy lifestyle, innovative and beautiful designs and above all the importance of respecting our environment, which makes Adriana Lima a perfect partner. We couldn’t be happier to launch her stunning Limited Edition Bottle,” said waterdrop founder & CEO Martin Murray.

About waterdrop



waterdrop’s vision is to become the world‘s leading hydration brand empowering people around the globe to live healthier and more sustainable lives – it’s all about drinking more water!

Founded in 2016 in Austria, waterdrop is revolutionizing the beverage industry with the world’s first ‘microdrink’: a compact sugar-free cube that dissolves in water and enriches it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins.

The core mission of waterdrop is to encourage people to drink more water, in a more sustainable way. To achieve its goals, waterdrop® significantly reduces plastic use and CO2 emissions. Each microdrink saves 98% in plastic, compared to traditional bottled drinks through the individual recyclable packaging of each cube: the plastic contained in a single cap of a traditional bottle is equivalent to 10 microdrinks. The brand is also developing through drinktech, drinkware and filtration systems to provide its customers with a whole hydration solution.

In partnership with Plastic Bank, waterdrop pledges to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold, meaning consumers can not only drink more sustainably, but with each purchase they can also support waterdrop’s vision of a better future environment.

After only 5 years of existence, the company has grown to more than 1 million online customers, currently has over 250 employees, is listed in more than 10,000 retail outlets and operates more than 20 own stores in Europe and in the USA. Its products are currently sold in Europe and in the USA.

For More Information:

https://www.waterdrop.com/