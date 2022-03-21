Yourlixir Functional Superfoods Announces Distribution Partnership with KeHE

Yourlixir, a functional superfood & wellness brand, announced their new distribution relationship with KeHE Distributors, a leading national wholesale organic food distributor.

“I’m very proud to announce our distribution relationship with KeHE. Despite only having a few products in our functional wellness line, our passion for creating wellness blends with high-quality superfoods while prioritizing ingredient function but without sacrificing taste, has allowed us to gather a very loyal customer following that is looking forward to purchasing our products in stores and off new retailer shelves,” says founder Antonella Nardi Goldmark.

Yourlixir’s Morning Matcha was awarded “Matcha of the Year” in 2021 by Mindful Food Awards.

