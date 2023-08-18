100 Coconuts Expands Sales Team, Strengthening Its Market Presence Across North America

New York – 100 Coconuts, the lifestyle-driven premium, fastest growing coconut water, is thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned CPG experts to its sales team. This move comes as the company aims to scale and expand national distribution in response to growing product demand. Darrell Bostick and Reuben Rios will join 100 Coconuts’ sales team as Directors of National Accounts & Distribution for the east and west coast regions, respectively. They will report to 100’s President of Sales, Jason Miller, and will be responsible for overseeing sales within their respective territories. Additionally, they will manage both existing and new distribution growth with DSD distributors and retailers. These new hires further reaffirm 100 Coconuts’ commitment to delivering an unmatched coconut water flavor to its growing consumer base.

Reuben and Darrell bring extensive expertise in the beverage industry with proven track records of spearheading growth initiatives, optimizing distribution channels and successfully cultivating strategic partnerships. With more than 30 years in sales, Reuben has held senior positions at Fit Aid, Southern Wine and Spirits and as VP of sales at Xyience. Similarly, Darrell brings decades of expertise in CPG sales including positions at BIOLYTE, Calypso Lemonade, General Wholesale Beer Company and Pepsi Bottling Group.

“The addition of Reuben and Darrell to the 100 Coconuts team marks a significant step forward in our growth journey. Their decades of beverage industry experience will expand our capacity to cultivate meaningful relationships with a diverse range of national and local distribution channels. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we introduce 100 Coconuts to an even wider audience across the US,” said Gregory Lowe II, 100 Coconuts’ CEO and founder.

Recognized for its superior taste, natural sweetness and innovative marketing campaigns, 100 Coconuts continues to secure its place as a leader in the growing coconut water segment. With an impressive +250% YTD growth in grocery distribution including new launches in Bristol Farms and an increase of 1,500 accounts in the New York City area this summer alone, thanks to distributor partner Manhattan Beer. 100 Coconuts is the fastest-growing coconut water brand in the US. 100 is currently available at selected Walmart, Publix, HEB, Target, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, through GoPuff selected metros, and Amazon with Amazon’s Choice distinction as well as on 100coconuts.com.

“The addition of Reuben and Darrell to the sales teams allows us to strategically strengthen 100 Coconuts’ market standing within the coconut water and functional beverage segments. I look forward to welcoming them to my team as we foster new relationships with established and emerging distribution partners,” said Jason Miller, President of Sales for 100 Coconuts.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to summer beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut water + Mango and Pure coconut water + pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

