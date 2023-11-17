BODYARMOR Flash I.V. to Hydrate Inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition announced that its latest ready-to-drink innovation, BODYARMOR Flash I.V., will be the ‘Official Sports Drink’ of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18th.

Launched this past June and designed to deliver the latest in active hydration and functionality for consumers, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. offers consumers the ability to refuel, replenish and recover with more electrolytes than the competition, added functionality with Zinc, Vitamins B and C to support a healthy immune system, and the same BODYARMOR promise of no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes.

As part of the agreement for the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. will hydrate F1 drivers throughout the weekend, while fans will encounter Flash I.V. branding on-track, at the Paddock Club, on the iconic Sphere and more.

The new agreement further increases the visibility of BODYARMOR and builds upon its existing foundation and investment within the larger racing community. BODYARMOR has been partners with 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney and Team Penske since 2017.

“The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year and we couldn’t be more excited to bring BODYARMOR Flash I.V. to this race, while further expanding our presence in the racing community,” said Tom Gargiulo, CMO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition.

In addition to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, BODYARMOR has an extensive partnership roster which includes several NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, and NWSL athletes. BODYARMOR is also the Official Sports Drink of Major League Soccer.

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a mission to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world’s most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR’s extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; and BODYARMOR EDGE, a superior hydration sports drink with a boost of caffeine.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

