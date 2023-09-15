Botanical Brewing Co. Launches First Kanna On Tap In U.S.

CAPE CORAL, Fla.— Botanical Brewing Co. has crafted and launched the only kanna beverage on tap in the U.S., the company announced.

“We’ve created a new category in the non-alcoholic space,” says Jacqueline Rusher, CEO of Botanical Brewing Company and Kava Culture in Cape Coral, FL. “Kanna is a flowering succulent plant, which makes our kanna-based drinks even more intriguing for consumers. Our goal is to deliver an option that is delicious, healthy, and mood-enhancing for those not drinking alcohol. We’re normalizing the choice of an alcohol-free lifestyle, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

Lychee Bomb, the first kanna beverage crafted by the brewers at Botanical Brewing Co., is created with the company’s Triblend kanna. Triblend is a mix of what Botanical Brewing is calling Uplifting, Balanced, and Heavy kanna. It delivers elevated feelings of pure bliss.

Lychee Bomb is made with ingredients such as apple juice, monk fruit, and natural lychee flavors and is being sold to adults 18 and older.

James Jones, master brewer at Botanical Brewing Co, wanted to try incorporating kanna into drinks because of a void in the industry.

“I always strive to create something different from what is out there on the market,” says Jones. “It is really cool that we have the chance to be the first to put kanna into a drink form on tap.”

Botanical Brewing Co. is part of the non-alcoholic industry that continues to grow in popularity. According to Statistica, the market is expected to increase annually by 3.90% (CAGR 2023-2027).

Lychee Bomb is available in kegs to wholesalers and retailers online and on tap at the Botanical Brewing Taproom and Kava Culture Kava Bar locations in Florida and Texas.

The company, which crafts kava, kratom, Delta-8, Delta-9, and CBD drinks, will be releasing more kanna beverages this year. Botanical Brewing Co. handcrafts and cans its drinks in a facility in Cape Coral, FL.

In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, sisters Jacqueline Rusher and Caroline Rusher started Botanical Brewing Co. as an outlet to sell plant-based kava and elixirs. The women also own Kava Culture Kava Bars, where they sell beverages made at Botanical Brewing.

For More Information:

https://botanicalbrewingco.com