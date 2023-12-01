BRAINJUICE Introduces BRAINJAVA

AUSTIN, Texas— BRAINJUICE, an all-natural dietary supplement scientifically formulated for brain support is now expanding its product line to include fortified coffees and teas that supplies consumers with necessary daily vitamins and minerals to support brain function and overall health. BRAINJAVA is a new collection of fair trade sourced premium, fortified, ready-to-drink, coffees and teas that will turn on your brain naturally.

The new BRAINJAVA collection features five delicious plant-based coffee and teas including BRAINJAVA HOUSE BREW, three plant-based natural oat milk latte products, BRAINJAVA MOCHA LATTE, & BRAINJAVA VANILLA LATTE, BRAINJAVA CHAI TEA (a custom blend of Asian teas), and the decaffeinated BRAINJAVA LAVENDER TEA (authentically sourced in France). BRAINJAVA daily supplements are available in an 8 ounce recycled aluminum bottle that is sold in a 4-pack.From September to December, BRAINJAVA will have an annual holiday product offering of PEPPERMINT MOCHA LATTE (plant based with oat milk). Coffee and tea are two of the most consumed beverages on planet earth. “BRAINJAVA is a great way for consumers to not only receive the vitamins and minerals the brain needs daily to support brain health, brain function, focus, clarity mood, and concentration. BRAINJAVA also offers a beautiful tasting, balanced natural offering of coffee and tea that is meticulously sourced to provide natural vitamin sources to deliver a delicious tasting serving of coffee or tea that promotes brain function without high levels of caffeine, sugar, or artificial sweeteners and synthetic ingredients. We are enthusiastic and proud of our product innovation that we created to provide healthy alternatives to consumers, but also encourage gravitation towards overall healthy living,” says CEO & CMO, Lisa Ellis.

BRAINJUICE & BRAINJAVA use the science of neurotransmitter production and nutrition to develop the BRAINPOWER BLEND with vitamins used to give BRAINJAVA its effectiveness with brain health function. Scientifically created with a proprietary formula of nutrients that have been complimented with the highest quality coffees and teas to offer the most unique product that is modern and currently in need. The highest quality fair trade coffees and teas are masterfully blended with our proprietary BRAINPOWER BLEND ™ for brain support, nutrients, vitamins C, B-5, B-6, B-12 and potassium. Less than four grams of natural sugars derived from organic monk fruit and organic coconut sugar is used in the product. Throughout the day, neurotransmitters are naturally depleted as we concentrate, focus, and go throughout daily life. Diet, sleep habits, and lifestyle choices may additionally deplete neurotransmitters. This can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, difficulty concentrating, lack of energy, and more. BRAINJAVA supports brain health to oppose effects of brain fog.BRAINJAVA contains 90 mg of natural caffeine, a proprietary natural Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline complex (Alpha GPC), Vitamin C, Vitamins B5, B6, & B12, Acetyl L-Tyrosine, and L-theanine, to help unlock your brain’s fullest potential every day. Paired with a natural and artfully blended Arabica coffee, BRAINJAVA fuels your brain any time of the day!BRAINJAVA focuses primarily on replenishing the brain chemicals of acetylcholine and dopamine that are necessary for brain function. Acetylcholine provides focus, clarity, and memory. Dopamine provides motivation and a good mood. BRAINJAVA is laboratory tested, and continuously evaluated for the most premium product offering for natural brain health promotion.Urban Cowboy, wellness activist, philanthropist, and musician, Randy Savvy (Founder of the COMPTON COWBOYS), will be featured in the first BRAINJAVA advertisement campaign. COMPTON COWBOYS, is a group of childhood friends from Richland Farms in the midst of Compton, California, who use horseback riding and equestrian culture to improve their community. The crew of childhood friends have taken on their community in teaching children about staying out of the influences of the “streets”, influencing love of animals, the care the love of animals requires, urban organic farming, and healthy living with their community programs. “My vision for the Compton Cowboys is to always contribute by doing good for our community, which includes teaching youth and adults in our community about healthy living and wellness. Coffee and Cowboys go back hundreds of years! Coffee is at the core of the cowboy’s morning. BRAINJAVA fits so well into our authentic intentions around healthy and balanced living. We are excited about our partnership with BRAINJUICE and BRAINJAVA in continuing our commitments we made as an organization. Each day, I need energy to get it all done; work, lead, create, and being a Father. I have also recently committed to a clean daily diet, and BRAINJAVA fits in perfectly with what I need for brain health, performance, and overall well being”, Said Randy Savvy, Musician & Founder, Compton Cowboys The COMPTON COWBOYS love of animals and their community are an exemplary example of stepping out of norms and into how to communicate about issues that impact us all. COMPTON COWBOYS work with horses to provide a positive influence on inner-city youth, combat negative and historically inaccurate narratives surrounding the city of Compton, and pay homage to African-Americans as the earliest cowboys in America, Western and equine heritage in North America.BRAINJAVA is launching today in health, vitamin, nutrition, natural grocers and conventional grocery stores throughout all fifty states of the United States.

About BRAINJUICE and BRAINJAVA:

BrainJuice is the #1 Natural brain supplement that has both ready-to-drink beverages and Daily Brain Power Mix products for everyone with a brain. Scientifically formulated for brain health, BrainJuice has a proprietary blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and superfoods that your brain needs to produce essential chemical neurotransmitters; acetylcholine and dopamine, that the brain sends to the body and organs for function, performance, focus, cognition, clarity, memory, mood, and concentration. BrainJuice and BrainJava contain organic superfoods and fruit extracts that provide essential vitamins such as Vitamins B-5, B-6, and B-12, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Elderberry, Black Currant, Wild Organic Blueberries, Organic Beet Root, Organic Ginger Root and others for additional antioxidants. BrainJuice and BrainJava contain only natural caffeine, including Organic Green Tea Leaf in BrainJuice products, but also offer Decaffeinated options for those sensitive to caffeine. Low in Natural Sugar, Low in carbohydrates. Gluten Free. Glyphosate Free. Non-GMO, Vegan and have no preservatives. BrainJuice and BrainJava products are available online, Amazon, and retailers nation-wide, including Whole Foods Markets.

