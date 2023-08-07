Café Grumpy Launches New Small Batch Instant Coffee

The happiest Brooklyn-based café with the grumpiest name launches new instant coffee with loads of small batch flavor.

Café Grumpy, the NYC locally loved and nationally available coffee company, breaks into the instant coffee space with its line of Small Batch Roasted Instant Coffee. Coming August 2023, the café expands its current offering of whole bean and ground coffees, ready-to-drink cold brew and coffee subscriptions to help folks enjoy their favorite cup of coffee anywhere…instantly.

“After months of tasting, we chose three of our well-loved selections for our initial instant coffee line. We’ve always made it our mission to create a supportive, positive experience for everyone, from the coffee producers we work with to baristas to customers. For many folks out there, enjoying coffee instantly from a pre-portioned packet with the same exceptional taste as they’d get fresh from the café is a convenient time-saver.” said Café Grumpy Founder, Caroline Bell.

For those New Yorkers who are always on the go, instant coffee is ideal for a quick cup of joe when you don’t want to brew a full pot or prep a pour-over. Yet, with Grumpy, there’s no shortage of fragrant, deep flavor. Roasted in small batches, Café Grumpy makes sure every bean becomes a cup of happiness, just as their customers have been loving them and enjoying them at their favorite Grumpy location for the last 18 years.

To enjoy, just stir one packet into 10 ounces of hot or cold water until its fully dissolved – it can be mixed into a favorite mug or even a water bottle when heading out the door. Adjust the coffee to water ratio to suit individual taste (less water for a stronger cup). Enjoy as-is, over ice, with milk or use in a delicious cocktail or smoothie recipe.

Café Grumpy’s Small Batch Roasted Instant Coffee comes in three flavors all known by clients and regulars of the 12 locations, each in a box of six perfectly portioned packets for $18. Taste the difference of a NYC Minute instant, done the Grumpy way:

Heartbreaker Blend – notes of blackberry, amaretto and dark chocolate

Las Flores, Honduras – notes of apricot, mango, brown sugar and nutmeg

Decaf Costa Rica (Swiss Water Processed) – notes of blackberry jam, hazelnut and dark chocolate

Café Grumpy’s Small Batch Roasted Instant Coffee will be available in Café Grumpy coffee shop locations, the online store and coming soon to specialty grocery stores and Amazon

For More Information:

https://cafegrumpy.com/