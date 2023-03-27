CELSIUS Essential Energy Introduces New Sparkling Green Apple Cherry Flavor

BOCA RATON, Fla.— Leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, is excited to announce the expansion of its flavor portfolio with the launch of its newest innovative flavor, Green Apple Cherry. This classic blend of crisp green apple and sweet cherry flavors, inspired by classic candy apple nostalgia, is a refreshing and bold flavor combo that energizes and electrifies the taste buds. This sparkling new flavor from CELSIUS will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave your mouth watering with refreshing energy.

Closely followed by the successful launch of the brand’s Fantasy Vibe flavor, Green Apple Cherry is a tasty new addition to the CELSIUS line of fitness drinks, providing a delicious and refreshing way to boost your energy and embody the brand’s “Live Fit” mantra.

CELSIUS is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar.

CELSIUS Green Apple Cherry is now available nationwide at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com/