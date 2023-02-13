Cycling Frog THC Seltzer Launches in New York

As New York’s first recreational marijuana shops begin to open up across the state, a Seattle-based THC seltzer brand has announced the launch of its federally legal hemp-based products in The Empire State.

Cycling Frog has teamed up with New York beverage distributors Gasko & Meyer to bring its CBD and THC products to New Yorkers.

The brand’s hemp-based drinks and edibles will be available to buy throughout hundreds of stores in NY state from 21st February 2023.

The products will be debuting in various hemp retailer licensed shops, including the brand’s incredibly popular THC Seltzers.

Cycling Frog’s THC Seltzers are a wildly drinkable hard seltzer alternative. With 5mg delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per 12oz can, the beverages are designed to help people unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, and above all else, have fun.

The seltzers are made with 100% hemp extract and all-natural fruit juices. They are also:

0% Alcohol

50-60 Calories

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Non-GMO

Full Spectrum

A pack of 6 retails at $19.99. They are also available to buy through Cycling Frog’s website.

All of Cycling Frog’s products undergo comprehensive testing protocol to ensure the brand’s quality and safety standards are met. These standards adhere to the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia (AHP) monograph on Cannabis.

Jason Peterson, Cycling Frog’s Head of Brand, said: “New York’s cannabis industry is going off. The energy of the entirety of the state resonates with everyone here at Cycling Frog and we can’t wait to be a part of it… It’s been a long time coming, for sure!

“We’ve crafted our products to be enjoyable, safe, but fun, so whether you’re a seasoned cannabis veteran or simply canna-curious, we have something for you. The quality speaks for itself and to be finally available in NY is so exciting! We got you, NY. Cycling Frog is coming soon!”

Art Massalo, Cycling Frog’s VP of Business Development added: “It is rare to see a brand that moves as fast as Cycling Frog. I have not seen this velocity since Red Bull first hit the Western Markets 30 years ago!

“Back then, countries did not allow or know what to do with high levels of caffeine and taurine. Now it’s commonplace and energy drinks take up half of the cold boxes in all retail.

“Cycling Frog is on the same path, leading the way to getting healthy, trusted, high quality and effective hemp-derived THC products onto shelves throughout the world.”

Commenting on the partnership with Cycling Frog, a spokesperson for Gasko & Meyer said: “We are very excited to launch Cycling Frog THC Seltzer statewide in NY. Gasko & Meyer was at the forefront of the craft beer category twenty-five years ago and now the start of the cannabis industry has allowed us to expand our portfolio.

“Cycling Frog adheres to strict quality and safety standards. Partnering with them allows us to be one of the first wholesalers in NY to get behind THC beverages in a big way. We see immense potential for this product within our market. We are thrilled to be moving into this new space with a safe, premium, and fun product.”

About Cycling Frog

Based out of Seattle, Cycling Frog announced its entry into the legal cannabis market in January 2022 and has since served its unique THC seltzers and THC + CBD gummies, softgels and mints to over 24,000 unique customers across the United States.

Cycling Frog was brought forward in a partnership between CEO and Founder Sequoia Price-Lazarus and Head of Brand Jason Peterson, who both have a deep history working in the cannabis sector since 2014.

They are on a mission to produce something fresh and different, and have seen firsthand how the pandemic has impacted the medical and recreational cannabis market, with prolonged periods of fear, boredom, and anxiety marking a breakout moment for the industry.

For More Information:

https://cyclingfrog.com/