GHOST Energizes Las Vegas Events With Home-Grown Partnership at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— GHOST, a lifestyle brand spanning energy drinks, merch and apparel, joins forces with T-Mobile Arena to form an unstoppable alliance between two homegrown giants. As a Founding Partner, GHOST ENERGY, also the official energy drink of the Vegas Golden Knights, will take the arena experience to the next level with its fully transparent, fully loaded, feel-good energy drink and epic lounge which will be available to select ticket holders.

The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, kicks off today with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Seattle Kraken in their season opener at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders in sections five and six will be the first to experience the new, high-energy GHOST Lounge, formerly known as the Jack Daniels Lounge. The lounge embodies GHOST’s essence with bright colors and nostalgic arcade games. Within the lounge, people can purchase elevated GHOST ENERGY cocktails and premium food exclusive to the lounge. Additional GHOST ENERGY flavors not found at the standard concession stands will be available in the lounge and grab-and-go kiosks.

“GHOST is Vegas Born and our partnership with T-Mobile Arena shows how local brands can elevate a national entertainment destination while holding strong to local ties,” said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST. “T-Mobile Arena is home to our Vegas Golden Knights, the UFC, NCAA and now the NBA, massive concerts and so much more—we’re humbled and excited to bring new energy to the arena in a way that fans, like ourselves, are definitely going to love.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GHOST as a Founding Partner at T-Mobile Arena,” said Sally Bae, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas. “This partnership exemplifies the power of local brands coming together to enhance the fan experience at our world-class entertainment destination. With GHOST ENERGY and their exciting lounge, we are taking stadium entertainment to new heights and offering our fans something truly special.”

In addition to the GHOST Lounge, GHOST ENERGY and cocktails featuring the energy drink will be available for purchase throughout the arena.

About GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world’s leading flavor brands, including OREO, Chips Ahoy!, Sour Patch Kids, Sonic Drive-In, Warheads, Swedish Fish and Welch’s. GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Designed and built to prioritize environmental sustainability, T-Mobile Arena was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2016. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

