Hangobi Functional Beverages Launching with Central Market and Select Retailers Nationally

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hangobi, an all-natural functional beverage designed as a delicious tasting multivitamin in a can, is growing its retail presence nationally. With over 225 independent and chain locations in the New York City area, Hangobi is expanding into select regions across the country through newly formed distribution relationships with KeHE, UNFI Supervalu, and C&S Wholesale.

Hangobi is launching in Texas with Central Market, C&S Wholesale with over 150 locations nationally, and has several chain locations on the East Coast ready to receive the product. The beverage company offers three primary flavors, Wake, Essential, and Calm, across these retailer options (findable on their website store-locator) and direct to consumers via their website nationwide.

Hangobi is offering a new take on functional beverages, one that is a one-stop shop for daily nutrition through their 6 beneficial ingredients per can, as compared to one beneficial ingredient at functional beverage peers.

“In our second year, our primary goal is to expand our retail footprint across several keynote retailers to demonstrate our functional, daily multivitamin in a can is strongly desirable for customers in a variety of different markets” said Conrad Oberbeck, CEO & Co-founder of Hangobi. “Launching with Central Market in May 2022 is an exciting opportunity to offer a breakthrough retail moment for our product. We’re honored to partner with a retailer of such quality and are actively reviewing additional retailer partnerships.”

About Hangobi

Hangobi features plant-based science with six all-star ingredients that span across adaptogens, amino acids, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and vitamin B complex categories to provide energy, balance and well-rounded health benefits. Crafted for hydration and recovery, Hangobi is full of flavor while providing a healthy beverage that serves as a catalyst for optimal focus and energy levels. More than a drink, Hangobi offers an active and deliberate choice with ingredients selected to boost consumers’ mood and performance.

Hangobi retails for $47.88 per 12 pack and can be purchased online and in select retailers.

For More Information:

https://hangobi.com/pages/ingredients