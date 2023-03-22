High Rise Beverage Announces First Cannabis Dry Bar Location

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The team behind High Rise Beverage Company has announced they will be opening a ‘Cannabis Dry Bar’ – the first of its kind in the state of S.C. The concept will be situated within a new Charleston Hemp Collective location and will serve a wide variety of hemp-derived THC-infused mocktails. “Our goal with opening this ‘dry bar’ within Charleston Hemp Collective was to create a more elevated experience for those seeking nonalcoholic alternatives,” says High Rise Beverage founder, Matt Skinner.

James Island location is expected to open in June 2023 at 1989 Maybank Highway, Charleston, 29412. The bar has a 25-person capacity and is 330 square feet. The overall Charleston Hemp collective location is 1448 square feet. A rough 3D rendering and floor plan are attached.

Additional details on the concept name and menu offerings are forthcoming.

High Rise Beverage is now being distributed in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and come April 1, 2023, Florida. The product is also available nationally at highrisebev.com.

For More Information:

https://highrisebev.com/