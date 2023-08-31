Jove Water Expands Retail Presence With The Fresh Market

As National Skin Care Awareness Month takes the spotlight this September, leading premium, functional alkaline water brand, Jove, announced its latest retail expansion in partnership with The Fresh Market. Available in its one-liter format, Jove can be found in 160 Fresh Market stores across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions.

This new expansion aligns perfectly with the theme of skincare awareness, highlighting the essential role that hydration plays in maintaining healthy skin. This expansion also introduces Jove’s debut in the Mid-South and Midwest regions, further solidifying its commitment to providing premium hydration solutions to a broader audience.

Staying hydrated is a foundational pillar of skin health and adequate water intake supports skin hydration and overall well-being. Those who consistently consume Jove premium alkaline water often report experiencing a more vibrant, youthful complexion—a pivotal benefit worth embracing. Beyond its aesthetic advantages, alkaline water also aids the body in achieving optimal levels of hydration and rejuvenation. Jove’s pioneering ACH Technology (Advanced Cellular Hydration) ensures that its water deeply hydrates both the skin and cellular levels. With two-thirds of hydration occurring at the cellular level, proper hydration is crucial for looking and feeling one’s best.

“The expansion into The Fresh Market serves as a testament to the growing demand for Jove and our commitment to uniting our consumers with the common goal of creating deeper connections with our skin, wellness, and each other,” says Tammy Hobbs, Jove Chief Executive Officer.

Since launching on Amazon in July 2020, Jove has quickly expanded to nearly 2000 stores, including major retailers like Publix, The Giant Company, Kroger, Earth Fare, Lowes Foods, and Giant Landover. The subsequent retail expansion and strategic partnerships have cemented Jove’s position as a trailblazing player in the wellness functional beverage sector.

Excitement continues to build around Jove, as the brand recently unveiled its collaboration with celebrity ambassadors, actor Samuel Arnold of Emily in Paris and professional boxer Seneisa Estrada. This strategic partnership offers a unique avenue for Jove to amplify its brand messaging and connect with individuals who resonate with the concept of Deep Hydration for diverse lifestyles.

About Jove

Jove is the first premium, functional alkaline water clinically shown to support skin and cellular hydration and it has a smooth, great taste. Made with our exclusive ACH Technology (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jove is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. Jove bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. To show their commitment to being part of the responsible use and processing of plastic, Jove has partnered with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jove is currently available at select retailers and online at Amazon.

