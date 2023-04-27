Joyburst Announces Launch of Joyburst Renew Hydration

Joyburst is making a splash into the hydration scene with Joyburst Renew Hydration, a premium hydration beverage that will soon be available in most Costco locations across North America and Mexico.

Joyburst Hydration is a refreshing premium hydration beverage that targets consumers who are looking to replenish their vitamins and electrolytes — Mg (Magnesium), Ph (Phosphorus), K (Potassium), Ca (Calcium) — and infused with novel superfood Lion’s Mane Mushroom. An innovative premium vitamin mix-superfood ingredient blend designed, from Lion’s Mane and Vitamins studies, that’s believed could help improve focus and body well-being.1 Not only is the Joyburst company a leader in the ever-growing energy drink category with its Joyburst Natural Energy drink portfolio, it is now entering highly competitive hydration category.

“Our formula and taste are second to none in the growing category of isotonics. All our ingredients have a purpose and never for bulking or filling intentions. Our hydration beverage contains zero calorie with zero sugar unlike most sports drinks which have calories, full of sugar and salt – a dichotomy to what health should represent. Quality health-focused ingredients are our number one goal,” says Brad Woodgate, CEO, and founder of Joyburst. “Pushing the envelope in the functional beverage category is what we do best. We’re confident our premium hydration beverages will be a hit with consumers in North America and beyond!”

The better-for-you company has been rapidly expanding its market share since it first debuted with five classically flavoured energy drinks in 2022 after a very successful Superbowl commercial. Committed to creating flavourful and healthy beverages free of filler ingredients, the company has grabbed the attention of celebrities and retailers across the globe. This expansion, Woodgate says, is only the beginning. With Joyburst Hydration opening up an entirely new category, the company is expecting its expansion to continue growing.

Joyburst Hydration will be available in Costco’s stores across North America and Mexico, as well as on Amazon in the US and Canada.

About Joyburst

Joyburst launched in 2022 as a refreshing and better-for-you beverage company. Their line up consists of a natural energy drink, an only 80 calorie alcoholic seltzer and a premium hydration beverage. The company is best known for its out-of-the-box marketing initiatives including the 2022 Super Bowl LVI commercial, music videos, collaborations with celebrities such as Vanilla Ice and the D.O.C., and talent searches. On May 2nd, 2023, Joyburst will be acknowledged with its first nationally awarded Natural Joy Day as recognized by the National Day Archives.

For More Information:

https://joyburst.com/collections/joyburst-hydration