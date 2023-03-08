Juvee, the Rejuvenating Energy Drink from Nadeshot, Announces Blue Raspberry as Newest Flavor

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Juvee, the rejuvenating energy drink from Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, announced today that it’s adding a new flavor, Blue Raspberry, to its core lineup of flavors. This is the first new flavor to release since the company’s debut in October 2022 and will be available for purchase beginning March 6 at 10 a.m. PST at drinkjuvee.com and select Southern California retailers.

Juvee’s new Blue Raspberry flavor mixes the feel-good memories of an ice-cold slushie with the sweetness of a cotton candy finish to give this beloved combination a uniquely rejuvenating spin. Joining Juvee’s marquee flavors — Kiwi Strawberry, Watermelon Lime and Tropical Crush — Blue Raspberry is made with the same blend of ingredients that deliver invigorating and mood-lifting effects for longer-lasting, more sustainable energy.

Each 12 oz. can of Juvee contains:

B Vitamins, Taurine and 128 mg of Caffeine (equal to a double shot of espresso) for long-lasting energy

L-Theanine for elevated mood

Panax Ginseng (Maca Root) for sustained focus

Vitamin C for health and well-being

0 sugar and only 5 calories per can

“Blue Raspberry is the first of many new flavor announcements we have planned for this year,” says Juvee founder and 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. “We knew we wanted to introduce a sweeter taste to our lineup of flavors and feel we really hit the mark with this one. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support and positivity from our community since we launched just a few months ago and can’t wait to bring even more new combinations to the masses.”

At launch, Blue Raspberry will be exclusively available for purchase within the U.S. on drinkjuvee.com and at select retailers throughout Southern California. Enjoy free two-day shipping on all online orders and find a full list of available retailers at drinkjuvee.com/pages/store-locator.

About Juvee

Juvee is the rejuvenating energy drink from Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, superstar creator and founder of the global gaming lifestyle brand, 100 Thieves. Short for “rejuvenation,” Juvee was made to boost your energy, increase your focus and improve your overall well-being so you’re inspired to add more play to your every day. Juvee was incubated by 100 Thieves and expertly formulated and tested with its championship-winning roster of esports athletes and top-performing gaming creators. For more information and to purchase Juvee directly, visit drinkJuvee.com.

About 100 Thieves

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier gaming organization & lifestyle brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and superstar content creator Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Apex Legends and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular content, created by its world-class gaming talent including co-owners Valkyrae and CourageJD. With over 150M fans worldwide, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment

