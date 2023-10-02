Karma Launches Natural Energy Water

PITTSFORD, N.Y.— Karma Water, a transformative health & wellness water, proudly introduces Karma Energy Water, the latest addition to their esteemed beverage portfolio. Crafted in collaboration with Kyowa USA, a leading global ingredient manufacturer, Karma Energy Water marries the invigorating power of 150mg of natural caffeine with Kyowa USA’s clinically studied brain health ingredient Cognizin Citicoline. Engineered with Karma’s proprietary Push Cap, this innovative technology protects the active nutrients until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency, creating a one-of-a-kind product for consumers.

CJ Rapp, CEO of Karma and a recognized founder of the energy drink category from his pioneering launch of Jolt Cola in the mid-1980s, emphasizes that “Karma Energy Water represents a transformative leap in the sector. Over the past three decades, consumer preferences have markedly evolved, with a growing demand for healthier energy options grounded in scientific nutrition. Today’s consumers are not only seeking physical alertness but also enhanced mental clarity.” In response to these changing needs, Karma Energy harnesses the natural power of green tea extract and Cognizin for cognitive nutrition, redefining the landscape of traditional energy drinks.

Diverging from other health-conscious energy drinks, Karma Energy Water takes a firm stance against artificial and/or processed sweeteners such as sucralose and erythritol, as well as artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This unwavering dedication to clean ingredients culminates in a genuinely natural product, filling a notable gap in the U.S energy drink market which is expected to reach $42.9B by 2030.

Karma Energy Water stands out with its distinctive Push Cap, preserving active components for maximum effectiveness and optimal nutrition. It combines 150mg of natural caffeine sourced from green tea and B-Complex vitamins, plus a blend of nootropics, adaptogens, and essential nutrients, providing a sustained, healthier energy boost. The standout ingredient, Cognizin Citicoline, is supported by steadfast clinical research that supports enhancing alertness and cognitive function. Karma’s unique formulation offers an unparalleled combination of energy and mental clarity, addressing the multifaceted needs of the modern consumer.

Karma’s ethos is rooted in delivering on the pledge of wellness, as articulated by Karma’s President Jeff Platt: “Every bottle of Karma is packed with unprecedented levels of active ingredients, which are then made more effective by our patented Push Cap technology. In contrast, pre-mixed drinks often fall short on their promise due to ingredient degradation.”

Karma Energy Water will be available in five natural flavors: Raspberry Peach, Melon Dragonfruit, Blueberry Watermelon, Orange Mango and Pineapple Coconut.

Karma Water is naturally sweetened, vegan, non-GMO and free of preservatives, gluten and lactose, and is available in retail stores nationwide and online at drinkkarma.com.

About Karma Water

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company’s Karma Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes three distinct product lines-Karma Energy Water, Karma Probiotic Water and Karma CBD Water- each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Target, Wegmans & Amazon.

About Kyowa USA

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. is the North and South American office for KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., an international ingredients manufacturer whose primary goal is to provide health solutions that support optimal health for improved quality of life. Pioneers in the development and application of patented fermentation technology, Kyowa’s ingredients meet the most demanding quality assurance standards currently in place within the U.S. dietary supplement, health food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industries. Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. represents a line of well-researched, branded ingredients and an extensive line of quality-assured, ultra-pure amino acids and related compounds.

For More Information:

https://drinkkarma.com