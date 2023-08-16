Laird Superfood Launches New Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Creamer

BOULDER, Colo.— Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), the leader and pioneer functional plant-based creamer brand, has announced its fall lineup of seasonal products, featuring the much-anticipated return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice. Available this month, customers can once again enjoy Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer (powder), Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer + Adaptogens (liquid) as well as the new Pumpkin Spice Instant Latte (coffee + creamer + adaptogens), and Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar + Adaptogens. These offerings are only available for a limited time and fall marks the perfect season for consumers to stock up on their favorites.

Known for their plant-based, real-food ingredients, Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice line is crafted with a signature blend of ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon, plus real pumpkin. Without reliance on sugary syrups or hydrogenated oils, these products are all

Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer ($14/8oz, $24/16oz MSRP)

Combines a smooth coconut base of coconut milk powder and organic coconut sugar mixed with real pumpkin powder and a signature spice blend.

Available August 15.

Pumpkin Spice Superfood Instant Latte ($19/8oz MSRP)

An on-the-go solution, combining creamer with real pumpkin powder and spices, premium freeze-dried coffee, and adaptogens like Chaga, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Maitake.

Available August 15.

Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer + Adaptogens ($4.99 MSRP)

Real pumpkin and cinnamon unite for sweet and spicy notes, fused with Laird Superfood’s preferred functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Reishi extracts, with a creamy coconut base that delivers naturally occurring MCTs for balanced energy.

Available August 20.

Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar + Adaptogens ($2.49 MSPR)

Packs 10g of plant-based protein from hemp, pea, and pumpkin seeds, offering substantial fiber (6g), and added nutrition from functional mushroom adaptogens like Chaga and Lion’s Mane.

Available August 20.

Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice items can be found online at lairdsuperfood.com and in select retailers.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company’s products are designed to enhance daily rituals and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients.

For More Information:

https://lairdsuperfood.com/