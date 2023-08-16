Laird Superfood Launches New Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Creamer

BOULDER, Colo.— Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), the leader and pioneer functional plant-based creamer brand, has announced its fall lineup of seasonal products, featuring the much-anticipated return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice. Available this month, customers can once again enjoy Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer (powder), Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer + Adaptogens (liquid) as well as the new Pumpkin Spice Instant Latte (coffee + creamer + adaptogens), and Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar + Adaptogens. These offerings are only available for a limited time and fall marks the perfect season for consumers to stock up on their favorites.
Known for their plant-based, real-food ingredients, Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice line is crafted with a signature blend of ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon, plus real pumpkin. Without reliance on sugary syrups or hydrogenated oils, these products are all
Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer ($14/8oz, $24/16oz MSRP)
- Combines a smooth coconut base of coconut milk powder and organic coconut sugar mixed with real pumpkin powder and a signature spice blend.
- Available August 15.
Pumpkin Spice Superfood Instant Latte ($19/8oz MSRP)
- An on-the-go solution, combining creamer with real pumpkin powder and spices, premium freeze-dried coffee, and adaptogens like Chaga, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Maitake.
- Available August 15.
Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer + Adaptogens ($4.99 MSRP)
- Real pumpkin and cinnamon unite for sweet and spicy notes, fused with Laird Superfood’s preferred functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Reishi extracts, with a creamy coconut base that delivers naturally occurring MCTs for balanced energy.
- Available August 20.
Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar + Adaptogens ($2.49 MSPR)
- Packs 10g of plant-based protein from hemp, pea, and pumpkin seeds, offering substantial fiber (6g), and added nutrition from functional mushroom adaptogens like Chaga and Lion’s Mane.
- Available August 20.
Laird Superfood’s Pumpkin Spice items can be found online at lairdsuperfood.com and in select retailers.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company’s products are designed to enhance daily rituals and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients.
For More Information:
https://lairdsuperfood.com/