LMFAO’S Redfoo Joins MAKA as Investor and Creative Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Redfoo, known for his exceptional talents and seemingly boundless energy, has joined MAKA as an investor and a driving creative force in sharing the benefits of living a healthier and more active lifestyle. As a vegan, Redfoo is hyper conscious about the ingredients he consumes, which is why he immediately aligned with MAKA which is organic, vegan, and, having a refreshing and energizing taste.

“I’m dedicated to living my best life with a focus on positivity and a commitment to a vegan lifestyle. I’m very passionate about elevating all aspects of my life and love sharing these attributes with others. I personally find that consuming MAKA organically activates my daily routine, allowing me to be more creative and focused. MAKA is more than a beverage, it’s a lifestyle.”

MAKA’s founder, Brian Hill, said “we are thrilled to align with Redfoo. His energy and passion for living an active, healthy lifestyle mirrors our brand ethos. We know that Redfoo will be a constant source of inspiration and creativity as MAKA accelerates growth and awareness in support of our mission, Wheatgrass For All.”

MAKA is a Public Benefit Corporation that uniquely innovates wheatgrass consumer products. Wheatgrass is an excellent source chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, yet many consumers shy away from the ingredient due to polarizing taste, smell, and looks. MAKA’s RTD beverages allow for the broader consumption of wheatgrass through refreshing and delicious fruit forward flavors. The company’s current line is organically energized with yerba mate and guayusa teas and each of the four available flavors are lightly carbonated, slightly sweetened with juice & blue agave, all while be comparatively low in overall sugar content and calories.

MAKA Wheatgrass Beverages are available in over 400 natural and organic grocers and co-ops from Hawaii to Maine which will double within the next quarter. MAKA is currently found in Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Vintage Grocers, Woodman’s Market, Wild by Nature, Plum Market, INFRA, NCG, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com