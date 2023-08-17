O2 Recovery Is Now O2 Hydration

BOULDER, Colo.— CrossFit-focused O2 Recovery drink is now rebranding as O2 HYDRATION to raise awareness around healthier, better-performing options in the sugar-fueled sports drink market.

O2, an independent drink brand born in Columbus, OH, in 2014, is on a mission to take on “Big Sugar” – defined by founder and CEO Dave Colina as corporations that have long dominated the market with drinks high in sugar content and bottled in single-use plastic.

“Gatorade, BodyArmor, Prime – too much sugar, not enough electrolytes, and millions of plastic bottles that end up in landfills and oceans,” Colina said.

Colina’s pursuit of healthier hydration for high-intensity lifestyles began when he was introduced to CrossFit and martial arts after graduating from Ohio State University, and his passion for hard work and harder exercise is one he shares with millions of Americans who can’t find a sports drink to support their lifestyles.

“Anybody can make a sports drink these days,” Colina said. “But, can you make one that actually does what it says it can do, and do it in an environmentally responsible way? That’s what we do at O2.”

O2 is perhaps the only carbon-negative sports drink brand on the market. To be carbon negative means that the business model – from production to shipping to consumer purchase and recycling – actually reduces the global carbon footprint.

O2 achieves this through sustainable shipping partnerships, low-waste packaging, and putting its drinks in 100% recyclable aluminum cans.

“I think where we really win is on flavor, but it’s the whole package,” Colina says. “And on that point, we’re not changing our amazing flavors or clean ingredients. This rebrand is a reflection of what our customers have been telling us for years – that we’re more than a recovery drink, and that people want better hydration options for every occasion.”

https://drinko2.com/page/about