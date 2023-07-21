Odyssey Wellness Signs Two New Distributors in High Growth Markets: Savannah Distributing Company and Molson Coors’ J.J. Taylor Distributing Florida Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Odyssey Wellness, producer of Odyssey Mushroom Elixirs announced they have signed on two new Direct Store Delivery (DSD’s) distributors as part of their overarching national growth strategy. Odyssey has secured Molson Coors’ JJ Taylor in Florida and Savannah Distributing in Georgia, positioning the brand for an expanded retail footprint in two high growth markets in the Southern region of the US.

“We have continued to see increasing demand for our products at the shelf and look forward to being able to better serve our customer base through these new partnerships with two well established distributors,” says Scott Frohman CEO, and founder of Odyssey. “Utilizing a direct store delivery approach allows us to get our products into the hands of consumers much more efficiently.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Odyssey to the JJ Taylor family. We feel that their unique product mix and strong brand equity will complement our lineup of all-star beverage brands,” says Michael Sbarra, Brand Manager at JJ Taylor. JJ Taylor’s vast portfolio includes great American brews, local brews, imports, crafts, ciders, specialty, and more. The company has developed its own “eMarketplace”, making ordering online a simple and efficient process for retailers.

Odyssey also joins forces with Savannah Distributing Company, a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage distributor that stocks and distributes a wide ranging portfolio of beverages that includes premium liquor brands, world-class wines and champagnes, craft and imported beers and select non-alcoholic offerings.

“With the addition of Odyssey Elixir, we strongly believe our portfolio will better meet the increasing demand for functional beverages by both retailers and consumers,” says Matt Chitwood, Key Account Manager at Savannah Distributing. “Today’s consumer is looking to enhance their health through what they consume, so we are excited to be able to provide them with a line of beverages that excel in functionality and taste.”

With the surge in demand for innovative functional beverages and the growing popularity of functional mushrooms, Odyssey is poised to further expand its market presence in the thriving realms of better-for-you functional drinks.

About Odyssey

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Odyssey Wellness manufactures Odyssey Mushrooms Elixirs, a portfolio of mushroom-powered functional beverages that support focus, mindful energy, and mood. Odyssey is the ultimate next-gen functional beverage line with no added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher. All three product lines: Original, 222 and Revive contain Odyssey’s high concentration, nootropic-rich blend of 2750mg Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps along with other active botanicals to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

About JJ Taylor

J.J. Taylor is a beer distributor that operates through multiple warehouses across central Florida. The company’s vast portfolio includes great American brews, local brews, imports, crafts, ciders, specialty, and more.

About Savannah Distributing

Savannah Distributing Company Inc. is a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage company that has served Georgia beverage retailers since 1938. The company’s portfolio includes premium liquor brands, world-class wines and champagnes, craft and imported beers and select non-alcoholic offerings. With more than 200,000-square-feet of cool and cold storage, Savannah serves package, grocery, and convenience stores as well as restaurants and bars throughout the state.

For More Information:

https://odysseyelixir.com/