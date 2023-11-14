Pickle Juice Revolutionizes the Night Out Experience with Pickle Juice Chaser

MESQUITE, Texas— Pickle Juice, a leading innovator in the functional beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, Pickle Juice Chaser. This game-changing drink will make its debut at this weekend’s World’s Largest Pickle Party at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore, and it’s set to revolutionize the way you enjoy your night out. The Chaser will be available for purchase exclusively at the Tullamore D.E.W. Experience bar as well as at picklepower.com

Pickle Juice Chaser comes in convenient 1-liter bottles, designed specifically for the bar and beverage industry. This new addition to the Pickle Juice family aims to be the perfect complement to any night out, and is part of the company’s expansion to reach the everyday consumer.

“As the popularity of picklebacks and pickle-infused cocktails continues to rise, Pickle Juice® Chaser is the perfect product that complements this trend,” explains Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President of The Pickle Juice Company. “We’ve harnessed the power and functional benefits of Pickle Juice® and brought it to the next level, providing a convenient and effective solution to enhance your drinking experience while also keeping muscle cramps at bay.”

Pickle Juice is the pioneer in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration. Like their other product offerings, Pickle Juice® Chaser is also:

Sugar-free

Caffeine-free

GMO-free

Organic

Gluten-free

Non-carbonated

The secret behind Pickle Juice Chaser’s incredible benefits lies in its key ingredients. Scientifically proven to block the neurological signals that trigger muscle cramps, this beverage is packed with electrolytes and offers much more than a unique taste. Pickle Juice is here to keep cramps at bay.

Keuppens continues, “Pickle Juice Chaser will revolutionize the bar and beverage industry. We’re taking a scientific approach to enhance the enjoyment of your night out.”

Pickle Juice is available at an attractive MSRP of $34.49 for a pack of 6, 1-liter bottles. With its affordability and effectiveness, this product is poised to become a welcome addition to both professional and home bars nationwide.

In addition to Pickle Juice Chaser, Pickle Juice offers a range of products to cater to various needs, including a 1-gallon extra-strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, and 2.5-ounce pickle juice shots, as well as two delicious flavors – original and chili lime.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief.

