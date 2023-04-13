Positive Beverage Partners with Pavilions Stores in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Positive Beverage, a growing beverage company dedicated to offering health-conscious consumers delicious and nutritious zero calorie, zero sugar drinks, is excited to announce its new retail partnership with Pavilions stores in Southern California. Both of the company’s enticing product lines, Positive Beverage Immunity Boost and Positive Energy, are available now at Pavilions stores across the region and select Von’s locations.

Get ready to explore six delightful flavors, featuring three variants of Positive Beverage Immunity Boost: Tropical Berry, Mandarin Orange, and Perfectly Peach, as well as three flavors of Positive Energy: Watermelon Mania, Poppin’ Orange, and Tropical Bliss.

Shannon Argyros, CEO of Positive Beverage, expresses her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to partner with Pavilions and introduce our unique beverages to their health-focused customers. We believe our products align perfectly with their lifestyle and preferences.”

Positive Beverage Immunity Boost is a line of zero calorie, zero sugar beverages that combine electrolytes with essential vitamins and minerals to support the immune system. Each bottle contains vitamins B12, C, and D, and Calcium, making it a great choice for health-conscious consumers seeking a tasty way to maintain their well-being.

Stay energized with Positive Energy, the company’s latest line of caffeinated beverages, designed to provide a consistent boost of energy and focus. Made with natural caffeine from green tea extract, vitamins, electrolytes, and immunity-boosting Zinc, Positive Energy is an excellent choice for busy professionals, students, and athletes. Enjoy the three scrumptious flavors: Watermelon Mania, Poppin’ Orange, and Tropical Bliss.

About Positive Beverage

In a world faced with ongoing health concerns, Positive Beverage has risen to the challenge by offering people not only delectable drinks but also the means to bolster their immune system. With a steadfast commitment to promoting healthy hydration, Positive Beverage presents an impressive line of zero calorie, zero sugar, flavored sparkling waters loaded with Vitamins B12, C & D, Potassium electrolytes, and Calcium—perfect for all ages.

In March 2022, the company made waves with the introduction of Positive Energy, an innovative line of naturally caffeinated electrolyte beverages powered by green tea extract and enriched with immunity-boosting Vitamins and Zinc. Positive Beverage has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the realm of healthy refreshments.

Ready to experience the revolution? Positive Beverage is available for purchase at PositiveBeverage.com and thousands of retail locations throughout the US.

For More Information:

https://www.positivebeverage.com/