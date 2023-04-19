Proud Source Water Launches Innovative Recycling Program at Hyatt Centric Key West

MACKAY, Idaho— Proud Source Water, the leader in sustainably bottled and packaged spring water, is excited to announce the launch of The Infinite Bottle Project at Hyatt Centric Key West. Powered by Proud Source Water and Replenysh, the first and only circularity platform with material traceability, this initiative will reclaim and recycle aluminum collected on the property and the surrounding Key West community.

With a goal of becoming a true single-use plastic-free resort, Hyatt Centric Key West has joined this project to augment their circular sustainability efforts. Strategically placed aluminum-specific collection bins, signage and super sacks have been placed throughout the property and will be distributed in many places in the neighboring community to assist in the collection process. The resort will donate 100% of the aluminum recycling proceeds, received through their collection efforts in The Infinite Bottle Project, to Reef Relief to aid in their mission to protect and preserve the Florida Reef (also known as the Great Florida Reef), the only living coral barrier reef in North America.

“We have a responsibility as a consumer-packaged goods company to collect what we put out into the world,” says CJ Pennington, President of the Proud Source Water, division of SOURCE Global. “The Infinite Bottle Project is a progressive and innovative program designed to promote true circularity, as aluminum collected at Hyatt Centric Key West and every future partner is infinitely recycled, including some eventually becoming Proud Source Water bottles.”

As one of its first steps in becoming a single-use plastic-free property, Hyatt Centric Key West began serving only Proud Source Water in its infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging. Through The Infinite Bottle Project and its collaboration with Replenysh, the property can now also track and ensure all aluminum cans and bottles collected are sorted properly so they can be recycled and reused. To date, the effort has already collected nearly 400 pounds of aluminum for recycling.

“By providing our guests with Proud Source’s sustainable bottled water, we took a step forward in our mission to create a new, trusted circularity infrastructure in Key West,” says Jessica Cain, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Key West. “Through our partnership with The Infinite Bottle Project, Hyatt will now help recycle thousands of pounds of aluminum each year and further build sustainability throughout the Key West Community.”

Proud Source Water is Water Done Different™, making a positive impact through a fundamentally different approach to water: caring for our planet, our communities and our health all at the same time. A certified B-corporation, Proud Source sources from domestic springs in the Rocky Mountains of Idaho and the Apalachicola Forest of Florida and bottles in infinitely recyclable aluminum. It is naturally alkaline with minerals and electrolytes producing a pH of 8.1+/- without any additives. The water is sustainably produced and bottled directly at the source, leveraging energy efficient methods to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Based in Boise, Idaho, Proud Source is available in Still and Sparkling varieties, with nationwide distribution at retailers, food service establishments, hotels, stadiums, corporate campuses, and online retailers.

