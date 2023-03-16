READY Nutrition Announces Launch Of New Sports Drink, First-Ever 100 Stop Mobile Tour

Ready, one of the fastest growing sports nutrition companies in America with co-owners and Ready Athletes Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, announced the launching of a light version of Ready Sports Drink, its advanced and science-based line of performance products designed to optimize hydration replenishment and energy production.

Ready Light Sports Drink features the same essential elements to replenish fluid and electrolytes and boost energy based on the latest in sports nutrition and performance science, but with only 20 calories. That includes:

• A scientifically formulated blend of superfruits and B-vitamins

• Superfruit carbohydrates infused from real food sources, meaning there is NO added sugar

• An ideal and proprietary electrolyte blend that more accurately mirrors what athletes lose in sweat

“We’ve received great feedback with our initial launch of Ready Sports Drink last year with its improved sports-hydration fueling, so we took the next logical step with this lower calorie option that still features super fruit carbohydrates and the ideal electrolyte blend without any added sugar,” said Pat Cavanaugh, Ready Founder and CEO.

Ready Light will be available initially in 16.9 oz. sizes with four (4) flavors—Classic Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade. More flavors will be added later in the year. Ready Light will be available at selected major regional grocery chains including Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle.

Kicking off in March, the Ready Light “Lean and Clean” Mobile Tour highlights its newest best-in-class sports drink introduction into the marketplace. The tour hits the road with an eye-catching Ready Light branded super van and will tour multiple states with product sampling and giveaways including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The tour will stop at numerous colleges and universities and Ready Sports Drink retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree, Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle.

The tour will be hosting over 100 sampling events during its mid-March through mid-May schedule. The stops will include samplings of Ready Light Sports Drink as well as other Ready products including regular Ready Sports Drink and Ready Protein Bars. There will also be games and activities to complement the sampling events.

“We wanted to make a splash and have fun introducing our light version of Ready Sports Drink,” noted Cavanaugh. “Our vehicle is definitely going to turn heads and we expect to have a good time supporting our retailers, interacting with the public, and sampling our new Ready Light Sports Drink which is already creating a buzz.”

One of the tour’s first stops will be at the Miami Tennis Open, March 19 – April 2, supporting the brand’s being named the Official Sports Drink of the Tournament and Ready Athlete Jessica Pegula, America’s top-ranked player.

About Ready

Ready was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain, Pat Cavanaugh. The company’s all-natural portfolio includes its super fruit-based sports drinks, protein bars, protein water, plant based functional snacks and protein powder. Its products are currently available in over 25,000 retail outlets including Walmart, Costco, Dollar Tree, Whole Foods, Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle. Over 200 college and university athletic programs have provided their student-athletes with Ready products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA Athletics and Official Sports Drink of Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. The United States’ top ranked tennis player and #3-ranked in the world, Jessica Pegula, and NFL rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett have joined the Brand as Ready athletes. Ready is also the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). The Brand has committed to a major funding partnership with the Susan G. Komen organization for 2023 to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

For More Information:

https://teamready.com/shop/