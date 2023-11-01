Red Bull Introduces Limited Edition Red Bull Winter Edition Pear Cinnamon

Turning of the leaves, summer breezes becoming brisk autumn winds, and the neighborhood smell of home fireplaces being stoked all indicate the beautiful fall /winter season has arrived. Another hallmark of the autumn season is the unveiling of the annual Red Bull Winter Edition. This year’s limited-time-only Red Bull Winter Edition is Pear Cinnamon, a flavor that celebrates the peak orchard fruit season of autumn and early winter.

“For Timbersports athletes like myself, our season runs all summer and into the early fall so come fall/winter, it’s my time to go on new adventures,” said Red Bull athlete and 7x U.S. STIHL Timbersports champion Matt Cogar. “My adventures include everything from quiet and relaxing hikes in the woods to downhill skiing. This winter I’m kicking things up with my first-ever cross-country ski trip. I’ve never done it before but it’s an adventure I’ve had on my list for a while.”

Whether you’re like Matt Cogar and gliding across the snow or conquering the winter trails, or simply seeking solace by the fireside, Red Bull Winter Edition Pear Cinnamon offers the same wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink but flavored with a burst of pear and finished with the taste of orchard fruits and subtle cinnamon.

Red Bull Winter Edition Pear Cinnamon comes in a new magenta-colored can and is available in 8.4 fl oz cans as a single serving and 4-pack, and 12 fl oz cans as a single serving, while supplies last.

For More Information:

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/red-bull-winter-edition-pear-cinnamon