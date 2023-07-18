Royale Maple Corporation Launches “Maple Water” Sports Drink

WINNIPEG, Manitoba— Royale Maple Corporation, a leading producer of premium maple products, is excited to announce the launch of “Maple Water,” the world’s first sports drink made from pure maple sap. This innovative beverage taps into the rich heritage of Canadian Maple trees to offer a refreshing and nutrient-rich option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Maple Water has gained popularity as a pre- and post-exercise drink due to its natural composition and centuries-old usage. The French fur traders, who encountered the maple sap while trading with Indigenous people for beaver pelts, hailed it as the “wholesomest drink in the world.” The water dripping from Maple trees, known as maple sap, is approximately 98% water and 2% sugar, making it a highly suitable base for a sports drink.

“Our Maple Water is sourced directly from the majestic sugar maple trees of Quebec’s Laurentian Forest,” said Voleta Brault, spokesperson for Royale Maple Corporation. “With no added water, sugar, or preservatives, our Maple Water contains only one ingredient: 100% pure Canadian organic maple sap.”

Maple Water is obtained by tapping the sugar maple trees during late winter or early spring, allowing the sap to flow naturally. This sustainable and eco-friendly process ensures that the product maintains its purity and natural goodness.

With its unique composition, Maple Water provides essential hydration and replenishment to support performance and recovery during and after physical activities. The natural sugars in maple sap offer a mild sweetness without the need for additional sweeteners, making it a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks.

Royale Maple Corporation invites athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals to experience the refreshing taste and benefits of Maple Water. The product is now available on store shelves and can be purchased directly from the company’s website.

About Royale Maple Corporation

Royale Maple Corporation is a trusted producer of high-quality maple products based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, the company sources its maple sap from the pristine forests of Canada to create a range of premium maple syrup, maple sugar, and now, Maple Water.

For More Information:

https://tinyurl.com/RoyaleMaple