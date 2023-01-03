ShineWater Expands Retail Presence at Walmart, Available at 1,000+ Stores in Southeast

ShineWater continues to build a loyal following in Walmart stores with expansion throughout the entire Southeast. After a successful launch in July 2022 in Walmart stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, ShineWater is expanding to an additional 1000 stores in the Southeast from the tip of Florida to Northwest Arkansas. Starting January 2nd, you will be able to find Sunshine In A Bottle in Walmart stores in new states including Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida.

ShineWater bottles have 0g of added sugar and no artificial ingredients or colors and offer 100% of your RDA of vitamin D. “We are excited to announce the expansion of ShineWater’s availability at Walmart locations across the Southeast,” said Larry Long, ShineWater COO. “ShineWater is thoughtfully formulated to include essential nutrients and vitamins in meaningful amounts to address micronutrient deficiencies, like vitamin D deficiency, which affects over 40% of the US population. We look forward to bringing Sunshine in A Bottle® to new fans through our growing relationship with Walmart.”

For More Information:

http://www.shinewater.com/locate