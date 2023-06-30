This Week’s New Products: Abstinence Non-Alc Sparkling Aperitifs, Plus Once Upon a Coconut, Pressed Juicery and Tropicana

In this week’s new products roundup, Pressed Juicery launches a Summer Debloat Program in collaboration with Hilma, Tropicana grows its zero sugar product line and Abstinence Spirits and Mingle Mocktails unveil new non-alc formats.

Tropicana

Juice giant Tropicana has expanded its zero sugar line with the addition of three new flavors, Summer Splash Punch, Lively Lemonade and Passionfruit Lemonade Escape. Summer Splash Punch features tasting notes of pineapple, cherry, peach and red grapes while Passionfruit Lemonade Escape combines, of course, freshly squeezed lemonade with juicy passionfruit. All three offerings are available at Walmart, Ahold, Kroger, Wakefee and Hy-Vee stores nationwide for a SRP of $3.39 per 5 oz bottle. For more information, visit tropicana.com.

Plexus

Just in time for summer, health and wellness brand Plexus has announced its newest LTO, Hydrate Cucumber Melon. The new drink mix features calcium citrate, magnesium citrate and potassium citrate to support hydration and replace lost electrolytes and includes tart cherry and aloe vera to protect cells from oxidative damage. Each packet contains 10 calories and 0 grams of sugar, as it is sweetened with stevia. Plexus Hydrate Cucumber Melon is available via the brand’s website for $38 per bag of 20 packets. For more information, visit plexusworldwide.com.

Once Upon a Coconut

After splashing into retail earlier this year with its flagship varieties, Once Upon a Coconut has announced the launch of two new flavors, Coconut Water with Pineapple and Coconut Water with Chocolate. Both flavors come in 11 oz. slim cans and will soon be available through the brand’s existing distribution channels, including select retailers, online platforms and partnering establishments. For more information, visit onceuponacoconut.com.

Abstinence Spirits

Abstinence Spirits showcased its new alcohol-free RTD sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo and Sparkling Lemon Aperitivio Spritzes in 750ml bottles at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The new spritzes join the brand’s growing product line, which was introduced in the U.S. in September after launching in South Africa in 2020, and will soon be available for $18 per bottle. For more information, visit abstinencespirits.com.

Pressed Juicery x Hilma

Pressed Juicery has joined forces with functional wellness brand Hilma to launch its first Summer Debloat Program. The 3-step holistic system features Pressed Trust Your Gut Tonic (a functional tonic with pineapple, lemon juice ad herbs), Pressed Gut Instinct Shot (a concentrated wellness shot) and Hilma Gas + Bloat Relief Capsules (capsules formulated with peppermint leaf, fennel and lemon balm). Pressed Juicery x Hilma Summer Debloat Program is available for $20 now through September 30 at all Pressed Juicery locations. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle Mocktails has announced the launch of its new Summer Pool Pack, available in 6-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack sizes. The variety pack features all five flavors of the brand’s non-alcoholic canned cocktails: Cranberry Cosmo, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, and Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. The limited edition offering is now available for preorder on the brand’s website for $18.95 per 6-pack, $37.95 per 12-pack and $59.95 per 24-pack. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.