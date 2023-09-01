This Week’s New Products: Cannabis-Infused Instant Drink Mixes, Olipop, Spindrift, Elmhurst 1925

In this week’s new products roundup, Elmhurst and Spindrift launch (and re-launch) flavors inspired by a classic Thanksgiving dessert, Brelixi makes its debut with a line of fruity cannabis-infused instant drink mixes and G Fuel teams up with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Elmhurst 1925

Plant-based dairy brand Elmhurst 1925 has expanded its seasonal collection with the introduction of Apple Pie Spice Blend. The LTO is made with the same oat-cashew base as the brand’s OatNog but also features tasting notes of baked apple and pie crust. The new addition joins Elmhurst’s returning seasonal products, Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer ($5.99 per 16 oz. bottle) and OatNog ($6.99 per 32 oz. bottle). For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.

Olipop

Olipop claims to have reimagined the go-to beverage for an upset stomach with the launch of its newest flavor, Ginger Ale. Each 12 oz. can of the prebiotic soda contains just 5 grams of sugar and has 9 grams of fiber to support better digestion. Olipop Ginger Ale is currently available via the brand’s website for $35.99 per 12-pack and will soon roll out to Whole Foods nationwide. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Spindrift

To celebrate the onset of the fall season, Spindrift is bringing back two of its seasonal flavors: Spiced Apple Cider and Cranberry Raspberry. Both varieties are available online, nationwide at Target and regionally in select stores of Market Basket, Fred Meyer, King Sooper, Safeway, Jewel and Shaws. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.

G Fuel x Armored Core VI

Gamer-centric energy drink brand G Fuel has teamed up with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release its newest flavor, G Fuel EB-0309 STRIDER. The zero-sugar drink mix features tasting notes of strawberry and passion fruit and packs 140 mg of caffeine per serving. G Fuel Armored Core EB-0309 STRIDER is available for pre-order on the brand’s website for $35.99 per 40-serving tub. The product is expected to ship in November. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Super Coffee

Super Coffee has expanded its lineup of protein-packed coffees with the return of Pumpkin Pie Latte. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the seasonal flavor packs 200 mg of caffeine and 10 grams of protein per 12 oz. bottle. Super Coffee Pumpkin Pie Latte is available on Amazon for $35.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com.

Brelixi

Holistic wellness brand Brelixi has made its official debut with a line of nano cannabis-infused instant drink mixes. Available in two flavors at launch – Elderberry and Hibiscus Lemonade (30mg CBD) and Yuzu Turmeric Lemonade (20mg THC) – the product contains nano cannabis technology to provide a faster onset time of about five to 10 minutes, the brand claims. Brelixi is available nationwide online and at select dispensaries and retailers for $12 per stick or $45 per 5-pack. For more information, visit brelixi.com.