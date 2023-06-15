Three Trees Unveils First and Only Clean Plant-Based Barista Milk

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Three Trees, an organic plant-based milk company, is introducing the first clean-ingredient barista milk. This is the only barista milk in the market that is free of oils, gums, and stabilizers. It contains 4 grams of protein per serving, and is packaged in 100% recycled, BPA-free bottles. Made with organic almonds and oats, this barista milk boasts a rich, creamy, milk-like sweetness, and makes high-density foam for latté art.

Other features of the Three Trees Barista Milk:

Certified organic and non-GMO

Added prebiotic chicory root fiber that supports digestive health

Ingredients: Filtered water, organic almonds, organic oats, organic chicory root fiber, baking soda, and French grey salt

Featured recently at Erewhon in collaboration with Mari Llewellyn’s Bloom, Three Trees is committed to providing delight and nourishment to the world with plant-based milks that are the closest to homemade. Three Trees’ lineup of unsweetened milks include: Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Almondmilk, Pistachio Nutmilk, Black Sesame Almondmilk, and Oatmilk with Seeds. This lineup can be found nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and more.

“We don’t launch new products very often,” says Three Trees founder Jenny Eu, “only when we have something truly differentiated, that tastes great, and that meets our high standards of clean ingredients, only then do we do it. It has to be something we’d enjoy every day with our own families. We’re proud of this Barista Milk that makes gorgeous latte art and tastes great without any of the additives in all the other barista milks.”

Three Three Barista Milk will be available in July 2023 at Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers with an MSRP of $7.99.

About Three Trees

Three Trees was founded in the Bay Area in 2012 by mom-trepreneur Jenny Eu. Growing up, Jenny used to hike with her grandmother who foraged plants straight from the forest to make healthful teas. When Jenny couldn’t find any plant-based milks without gums and other additives, she was inspired to make them following her grandma’s philosophy: true nourishment comes directly from nature. Thus, Three Trees adheres to using only whole food ingredients. The company is bootstrapped and family-owned, with a team of 7 based in San Francisco. Three Trees’ milks can be found in grocery stores nationwide, including retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Wegmans.

For More Information:

https://www.threetrees.com/