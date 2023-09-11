Washington Ho & Tony Buzbee Launch HoBuzz Delta-8 THC seltzer

HOUSTON, Texas – Washington Ho – Houston real estate executive and star of “House of Ho” on Max – and Tony Buzbee – prominent national trial attorney and U.S. Marine Corps recon veteran – have joined forces to launch HoBuzz, a non-alcoholic, Delta-8 THC infused seltzer. The “Texas Sober” seltzer is now available by the 6-pack at hobuzzco.com, with shipping nationwide, and will debut in Houston at the 8th Wonder Brewery taproom (2022 Dallas St.) and other select locations beginning Monday, Sept. 4.

HoBuzz was founded in collaboration with Houston’s 8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp Co., which are manufacturing and canning the product. Each 12-ounce can of HoBuzz is infused with 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. Ho and Buzbee, who are both sober, were inspired to create a line of non-alcoholic beverages to suit their fast-paced lifestyles.

“I am passionate about living a fun, healthy lifestyle, and through researching and developing this product, I found that I could still be myself without the negative side effects of alcohol,” Ho said. “I’ve realized I don’t need alcohol or medication to be me, and with HoBuzz, I can be my best self while still having fun. I can’t wait to share this with the world.”

HoBuzz’s debut offerings include two signature flavors developed by the co-founders. Ho’s “The Washington”, a crisp black cherry beverage with organic sugar and all-natural flavors, contains just 29 calories per can. It was inspired by the story of George Washington, after whom Ho was named, and the cherry tree. Buzbee’s “The Patriot” is a refreshing hibiscus infusion with zero calories and zero sugar, designed to be enjoyed by itself or as a mixer. The Patriot is a nod to all those that believe in America and those who fought for her. Additional flavors will be released based on market demand.

“More people are looking for an alternative to alcohol, and we are excited to introduce HoBuzz to anyone looking to try something different,” Buzbee said. “We’re very grateful to our partners and look forward to helping eliminate the stigma around Delta-8 products in the Lone Star State. We’re proud to be an American, Texas-based company.”

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. House Bill 1325, enacted in 2019, made it legal to manufacture, distribute and sell consumable hemp products in Texas. House Bill 1325 followed the December 2018 federal Farm Bill, which redefined hemp as a low-THC cannabis product with 0.3% or less Delta 9 THC, removing it from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act.

HoBuzz will be available for purchase throughout Houston beginning the week of Sept. 4. Initial on-premise and retail locations include 8th Wonder Brewery, Bayou City Hemp Co., Wild Concepts, Wakefield Crowbar, Capt. Benny’s Seafood, Houston Cannabis Club and CBD Apothecary – with more to be announced soon.

About HoBuzz

HoBuzz was founded in Houston, Texas, by Washington Ho and Tony Buzbee. The concept behind the beverage company is to promote lifestyle, health and fun to the sober customer. Available in two flavors, “The Washington” (black cherry) and “The Patriot” (hibiscus), HoBuzz is a non-alcoholic Delta-8 THC infused seltzer. Each 12-ounce can is infused with 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. HoBuzz can be purchased in select retail locations and online at hobuzzco.com.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. While it contains less than 0.3% THC, consumption may result in a positive initial drug screening for THC. Delta-8 THC is produced by Bayou City Hemp Co.

Consumers of HoBuzz must be at least 21 years-old. Please drink responsibly.

For More Information:

https://www.hobuzzco.com