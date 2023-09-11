Whipstitch Capital Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Hoplark in Series A Investment Led by Brooklyn Brewery

BOULDER, Colo.— Hoplark announced that it has entered into a comprehensive long-term strategic partnership with Brooklyn Brewery covering production, warehousing, logistics, sales, and administration. The partnership allows Hoplark to leverage Brooklyn’s existing infrastructure while continuing to develop its portfolio of full flavor, triple zero beverages: zero alcohol, zero sugar, and zero calories. Led by its range of HopTeas, Hoplark focuses on using its proprietary hop technology to bring unparalleled flavors to non-alcoholic beverages, including teas, waters, and 0.0 non-alcoholic brews.

Hoplark also announced its Series A financing, led by Brooklyn Brewery. Dean Eberhardt, Hoplark’s Founder, said, “We’re ecstatic with this financing and strategic partnership with Brooklyn Brewery. As many people know, we’ve been production constrained for the last 18 months, and we can’t wait to be able to keep up with the consumers who have been emptying our cans off the shelf faster than we can replenish them. Now we can lean back into working with our wholesale and retail partners to expand our sales to their maximum potential.”

Eric Ottaway, Brooklyn Brewery’s CEO, further expressed: “The true attraction here goes way beyond just sales and logistics. We are captivated by Hoplark’s novel technological approach to hops. Their willingness to challenge established practices and think outside the box is extremely evident. They have crafted a unique brand narrative around using hops in a ‘triple zero’ concept – no alcohol, calories, or sugar – that is unparalleled in the beverage industry.”

Under the partnership, Hoplark will utilize Brooklyn’s warehousing and logistics facilities. Hoplark will also work together with the Brooklyn sales team to broaden its representation with wholesalers and retailers around the country.

Hoplark announced a new CEO in January, industry veteran Betsy Frost, who added “This is an exciting time for Hoplark. It’s not often you run into a company that has such a unique position in the market. Hoplark has been able to take a traditional beer ingredient, hops, and show its appeal to beer lovers as well as consumers shopping the tea, sparkling water, and natural beverages aisles. This partnership is the next big step in supercharging Hoplark’s potential.”

Whipstitch Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hoplark in this transaction.

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages craft brewed with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market without compromise and pushing the boundaries of craft-brewed taste. Born in Boulder, CO, and launched at a local farmer’s market, the core lineup consists of Hoplark 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer alternative, and delicious sparkling HopTeas, Hoplark Sparkling Water, and limited edition hopped beverages that push the bounds on truly unique flavor experiences through real ingredients.

About Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. Based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Company draws inspiration from their local community of innovators and works hard to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents.

About Whipstitch Capital

Whipstitch Capital is the largest independent private investment bank in the U.S. solely focused on better-for-you and emerging consumer brands sectors, specializing in sell-side, buy-side M&A and private placements. Whipstitch understands that every situation, every company and product is unique. We listen. We focus. We provide honesty and transparency. We make deals happen. We create the ‘whipstitch’ of the deal. Get ready to Deal Different.

For More Information:

https://hoplark.com/