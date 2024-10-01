BevNET’s Taste Radio Podcast Team Hosts Food & Beverage Industry Meetups in London on October 15 + 16

BevNET’s Taste Radio podcast team is excited to announce a series of free food, beverage, and beer industry meetups in London, taking place on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16. Join Ray Latif, Producer & Editor of Taste Radio, along with his co-hosts John Craven, Mike Schneider, and Jacqui Brugliera, at the industry networking events.

Founders, executives, and professionals from across the CPG industry are invited to join the Taste Radio team and our event partners, Lucky Saint, TRIP and Grwth, for industry networking, live podcast interview recordings, adult and non-alcoholic beverages and product sampling. Event details are below.

Tuesday, October 15

Cheers! The Drinks Summit

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Business Design Centre (52 Upper Street, London N1 0QH)

The Taste Radio team will be attending this one-day event dedicated to the world of beverages.

Separate registration is required.

Happy Hour with Lucky Saint

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lucky Saint Taproom (58 Devonshire St, London W1W 5EA)

Join the Taste Radio and Lucky Saint teams for a two hour happy hour, featuring Lucky Saint non-alcoholic beers, adult beverages, product sampling, networking, and a live podcast recording with the co-founders of DASH Water.

Register for the free happy hour.

Wednesday, October 16

Industry Meetup with TRIP

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

TRIP HQ (Hillgate House, 13 Hillgate St, Notting Hill, W8 7SP)

Join the Taste Radio and TRIP teams for a two hour industry meetup, featuring industry networking, product sampling, and a live podcast interview with the founders of TRIP.

Register for the free meetup.

Learn more and register for the free meetups >>

If you have questions about the events or would like to meet up with the Taste Radio team outside of these meetups, please reach out to ask@tasteradio.com.

About Taste Radio

Taste Radio is the leading podcast for food and beverage professionals looking to scale their businesses, offering insights from top industry leaders and entrepreneurs. With over 400 episodes, Taste Radio provides a platform for discussing the latest trends, business strategies, and challenges in the industry.