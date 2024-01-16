BODYARMOR Sports Drink Expands to Canada, Announces Vlad Guerrero Jr. as Newest Partner

BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the brand’s newest athlete partner.

Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink makes him the latest addition to the brand’s impressive athlete roster which includes 2023 MLB NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Alex Morgan, and Sabrina Ionescu. BODYARMOR is also the Official Sports Drink of Major League Soccer.

The announcement comes on the heels of BODYARMOR Sports Drink’s expansion into Canada – BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition’s first-ever international distribution. BODYARMOR has headed north of the border and is now available across Canada including key markets such as Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

The new deal with BODYARMOR Sports Drink and Vlad Guerrero Jr. is a multi-year partnership. As part of the partnership, Vlad Guerrero Jr. will be featured in national marketing campaigns for BODYARMOR both in Canada and the U.S., local retail events within the Toronto area, Canadian national and local OOH advertising, and in digital and social media activations. At 24-years-old, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the top first baseman in the MLB and three-time All-Star; he won a Golden Glove in 2022 and the AL Hank Aaron Award in 2021.

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world’s most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners?and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR’s extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR.

