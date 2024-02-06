CELSIUS Announces Presenting Sponsorship With Breakaway Music Festival for All 10 Tour Stops

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY, announced its multi-year partnership with Breakaway Music Festival, the nation’s largest multi-city music festival. CELSIUS will be the Presenting Sponsor for all 10 stops on the festival tour in 2024 and will provide concert-goers with the energy they need to immerse themselves in the live musical performances and offer consumers an unforgettable experience.

Each stop on the Breakaway Music Festival Tour will double as a stop on the ESSENTIAL VIBES TOUR, a tour that brings ESSENTIAL ENERGY to the best music festivals and concerts around the nation. As both tours aim to provide consumers with immersive, memorable experiences, there is tremendous synergy in the partnership between CELSIUS and Breakaway Music Festival. As part of its exclusive partnership, CELSIUS will take part in the “Road to Breakaway,” including fitness activations and workouts led by CELSIUS trainers and brand partners at each stop. In addition, CELSIUS is inviting consumers to enjoy a variety of full can samples of CELSIUS Vibe flavors, co-branded giveaways, sip on exclusive CELSIUS mocktails, and select meet and greets with artists. CELSIUS will also partner with various retailers on VIP consumer promotions.

“We’re so excited to expand our CELSIUS ESSENTIAL VIBES TOUR to include the Breakaway Music Festival,” commented Kyle Watson, CELSIUS Executive VP of Marketing. “We look forward to providing attendees with Essential Energy and exclusive brand experiences that will help make their festival experiences unforgettable.

“Breakaway is in a substantial growth phase, expanding to 10 US festivals in 2024, multi-market college tour, and exclusive cultural moments across the US. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Celsius Energy as our title sponsor during this pivotal time of growth.” said Co-Founder of Breakaway, Adam Lynn. “Breakaway is leading the way in bringing a new festival experience to underserved markets across the US. As an independent promoter, sponsors are incredibly important in helping us bring top talent to new markets each year as well as deliver new engaging experiences for fans.”

“Breakaway is thrilled to partner with Celsius Energy across our national Breakaway festival series. We’ve witnessed a dramatic shift in our GenZ and young millennial fanbase, who are making concerted efforts to shift their consumption choices to those that are supporting their healthier, anything but sedentary lifestyle.” said VP of Brand Partnerships, Adam Grosze. “Celsius has been a pioneering force, inspiring and empowering people to live a more active lifestyle. We look forward to partnering with Celsius in bringing exciting new flavors to our fanbase and in championing this collective cause.”

CELSIUS will be present at the Breakaway Music Festivals in Tampa, FL, Charlotte, NC, Columbus, OH, Kansas City, KS, St. Paul, MN, Grand Rapids, MI, Boston, MA, Nashville, TN, and San Francisco, CA.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

About Breakaway Music Festival

BREAKAWAY Music Festival is the nation’s leading touring music festival providing premium experiences and entertainment to music fans across the nation. Since its inception in Columbus, Ohio in 2016, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and grown into a two-day, multi-stage event. Breakaway has successfully reached music fans in cities that have traditionally been overlooked by other festivals, bringing superstar performances to diverse local communities. With over 100,000 attendees in 2023, Breakaway has become a must-see event for music lovers across the country. Our festivals champion music, art, creativity and diverse community celebration in your hometown, offering Gen Z, Millennials and everyone else invaluable interactive experiences. Leave it all behind—and BREAKAWAY.

https://www.celsius.com/