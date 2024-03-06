Chargel Showcases Caffeine-Free Athletic Gel Drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2024

IRVINE, Calif.— Chargel, a first-of-its-kind, delicious, athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, will showcase its crisp and refreshing packs at this year’s Natural Products Expo West (Booth #172). Offering the refreshment of a drink and the satisfaction of a snack, Chargel Gel Drinks meet the needs of runners, cyclists, athletes, weekend warriors, and everyone in between.

Chargel delivers immediate energy from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple, and Strawberry, the unique gels help provide an instant source of energy, without the caffeine crash. Each serving of Chargel packs 20% of the daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6, without any caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup. The pocket-sized, on-the-go pouches, were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. All Chargel Gel Drinks are also plant based, gluten free, and free of the top nine allergens.

“Expo West is the mecca for all things new and innovative in the natural products space, and we’re thrilled to be exhibiting at the show for the first time,” said Keita Morinaga, VP of the Chargel Business Unit for Morinaga America, Inc. “The energy needs of athletes are pervasive, but many are looking for a solution that won’t give them the jitters or crash associated with caffeine. Our innovative options provide unexpected fuel for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike, without sacrificing taste, functionality, or effectiveness.”

Since its launch in 2022, Chargel has made significant strides in the athletic community and has partnered with organizations such as, UC Berkely Athletics, UCLA Athletics, National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), KHS Pro Mountain Biking Team,and more. These partnerships are just one-way Chargel demonstrates its commitment to enhancing and encouraging those in the fitness and sports universe. Additionally, Chargel proudly supports biking, running, and racing events across the country such as the San Francisco Marathon, LA Tri Series, Bike the Coast and more.

Chargel is available at select convenience stores across California, Utah, and New York, as well as online at Amazon.comand www.chargel.comin packs of six, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch.

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel. In 2022, Morinaga America’s sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew’s significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga’s entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga’s next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

For More Information:

https://chargel.com/