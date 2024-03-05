Cloud Water Unveils Rebrand and Introduces New Flavor to Energy Line at Expo West 2024

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Cloud Water, the functional sparkling beverage brand made with organic ingredients to elevate your well-being, announces it will unveil an exciting rebrand, product reformulation, and new flavor at Expo West 2024. Exhibiting at Booth #2314 in Hall B, Cloud Water will showcase its new sleek silver cans as well as sample the new formulations and flavor.

Cloud Water’s rebranding initiative is a comprehensive transformation that extends to the core mission of its products, which is to provide a refreshing escape in each sparkling sip and fuel overall wellness. The brand collaborated with design experts to elevate its image to reflect the premium experience enclosed within each can while conveying its ethos of embracing the dysfunctional chaos of life. Cloud Water’s new silver cans will feature new fonts and colors that better highlight its ingredients and benefits.

In tandem with its rebrand, Cloud Water enhanced its existing formulas of +Immunity and +Energy lines as part of its commitment to continuously evolve. Cloud Water +Immunity, now called Daily Defense, will include prebiotics to support gut health. Cloud Water + Energy, now called Peace Love Energy, will include coconut water and electrolytes for optimal energy and hydration.

“Cloud Water’s rebrand and reformulation signify our unwavering commitment to providing consumers with a premium and enjoyable beverage experience,” said Marc Siden, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Water Brands. “Our beverages are more than just functional, they’re infused with the essence of fun. We are market-driven innovators, constantly evolving alongside our consumers. We listen, explore trends, and even spark our own.”

Additionally, Cloud Water will be introducing the newest flavor of Peace Love Energy, Passion Fruit & Pineapple. Cloud Water launched its energy line at the end of 2023 to address consumer demands for natural energy and lower caffeine content. Peace Love Energy is a clean, fully organic, functional energy drink that delivers a natural boost without the use of synthetics and sugar. Like all Cloud Water products, Peace Love Energy is lightly sweetened with organic wildflower honey and under 40 calories per can.

The rebrand and new flavor is set to roll out nationally starting April 1, 2024.

