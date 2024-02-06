Crystal Light Debuts Bold Brand Refresh With First Innovations and Logo Change in Over a Decade

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO— The Crystal Light brand debuts three innovative additions to its portfolio for the first time in over a decade with the launch of Mixology, Immunity and Energy product lines. As the leader in the powdered beverage category for over 40 years, Crystal Light also unveils a new logo, marking a bold refresh that redefines itself as the go-to for zero-sugar, low calorie refreshment that tastes great. The new product lines – Mixology, Immunity and Energy – offer an elevated beverage experience with cocktail-inspired flavors, immunity-supporting Zinc and Vitamin C, and energizing caffeine to help uplift your day.

As many Crystal Light consumers already use the product as a mixer, the new Crystal Light Mixology Multipack offers a simple solution for crafting your favorite cocktails in your own kitchen. With nearly 30% of Americans aiming to drink less alcohol*, the flavors also cater to sober-curious consumers by providing delicious mocktail options. The Crystal Light Mixology Multipack is available in three cocktail-inspired flavors – Watermelon Margarita, Black Mojito and Mai Tai.

Further, Crystal Light’s product expansion includes the launch of new Immunity and Energy product lines, tapping into the category’s functional benefits space, which grew almost 50 percent in 2023**. The Immunity line, featuring Orange Tangerine and Blueberry Pomegranate, is enhanced with Zinc and Vitamin C to help support the immune system. The Energy line, featuring Raspberry Lemonade, Classic Lemonade and Fruit Punch, delivers 75mg of caffeine for an energizing kick in every serving.

“We know consumers are increasingly seeking a wider variety of functional benefits, and as the longstanding leader in the powdered beverage space, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans’ evolving preferences,” says Jeremy Kross, Associate Director, PSB Beverage Mixes at the Kraft Heinz Company. “We’re thrilled that our fans will have a Crystal Light offering that delivers on whatever they may need throughout the day – whether it’s a morning energy boost, an afternoon refresh, or an evening unwind.”

The Crystal Light rebrand will also feature a dynamic new logo, typography, photography and packaging. The new graphics display bright and radiant refreshment cues designed to enhance Crystal Light’s presence on shelf and highlight supporting ingredients. The change was inspired by consumers seeking products that are not only better-for-you but taste great.

The Crystal Light Mixology Multipack will be available at Publix in February and rolling out nationwide, along with Crystal Light’s Immunity and Energy product lines, later in 2024.

*Source: NCSolutions – Sober Curious Nation: One in Three Americans are Trying to Drink Less Alcohol in 2023

**Source: Circana. Functional vs Non Functional Powdered Beverages. Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv. Calendar Year 2023 Ending 12-31-23

