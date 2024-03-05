Emotional Utility Beverage Showcases Mood and Mind-Boosting Beverages at 2024 Natural Products Expo West

Emotional Utility Beverage (E.U.B.), the next generation of mood and mind-boosting beverages, will feature its two new beverage lines at Natural Products Expo West 2024 (Booth #5270): Euphoric and Focused. Emotional Utility Beverages contain efficacious ingredients such as GABA, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Alpha GPC, L-Tyrosine, Magnesium, L-Theanine, and B-Vitamins to deliver perceptible mood-boosting and mental performance effects while tasting amazing.

The demand for mood and mind-boosting products is at an all-time high, with mood support and cognitive health beverage sales and growth increasing significantly in natural and conventional channels according to SPINS*. Meeting an untapped subcategory in the functional beverage space, E.U.B. is the only beverage brand in the marketplace that combines amino acids, adaptogens, nootropics, and B-Vitamins to regulate the body’s neurotransmitters. Emotional Utility Beverages drive noticeable effects by boosting native nutrients in the brain while adding powerful external nutrients to optimize the body’s chemical messaging, resulting in improved mood, reduced stress, and increased cognitive performance. Additional product line details include:

Euphoric – Mood-boosting sparkling beverages containing a combination of functional ingredients like GABA, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, L-Theanine, Magnesium, B-Vitamins, and organic green tea to help regulate mood, stress, and fight-or-flight response. GABA, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, and Magnesium work synergistically to reduce stress, L-Theanine fosters pleasure, and green tea promotes hormone and mood stability. At only 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving, Emotional Utility Euphoric is available in Mango Passionfruit, Berries Mint and Sweet Lemon. SRP: $3.49-3.99.

Focused – Brain-boosting sparkling beverages containing nootropics like Alpha GPC, N-acetyl-L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Magnesium alongside B-vitamins and organic green tea to increase focus, memory, and brain performance. Key nootropics in Focused, Alpha GPC linked to learning and memory, and N-acetyl-L-Tyrosine known to support mental performance, blend with the other science-backed ingredients to drive perceptible effects. At only 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving, Emotional Utility Focused is available in Strawberry Kiwi, Pomegranate Black Cherry and Blood Orange Tangerine. SRP: $3.49-3.99.

“We can’t wait for Expo West attendees to experience the science of emotion that underpins E.U.B. beverages,” said Alexandra Galindez, Chief Executive Officer at Emotional Utility Beverage. With stress alone negatively impacting the balance of at least 5 of the most essential neurotransmitters GABA (Calm), Dopamine (Pleasure), Serotonin (Mood), Glutamate (Cognition), and Norepinephrine (Concentration), E.U.B. supports the firing, blocking, and regulating of key neurotransmitters while delivering a rapid and tangible effect.

“The daily demands of 18–30-year-olds require frequent and fluid emotional transitions. Whether navigating workplace responsibilities and meetings or craving a euphoric experience, our products are designed to empower people to attain the mental state they desire,” said Charles Gores, Founder of Emotional Utility Beverage. “Emotional well-being is paramount, and our commitment to science-backed mood and cognitive support aligns with the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

Officially launched in July 2023, E.U.B. has gained quick retail traction at Erewhon and in 150+ locations in Southern California including Co-Opportunity Markets, Frazier Farms stores, Hank’s Organic stores, EarthBars, and University campuses such as UCSD, CalPoly, and the University of San Diego. The upcoming launch at BevMo! Southern California this month with a launch at Harmon’s, Lassen’s, and Bristol Farms this spring further underscore the E.U.B’s expanding market reach.

The beverages can also be purchased online via the brand’s website, and on Amazon, which has seen 190% in sales growth since launch. For more information on where to find Emotional Utility Beverages, please visit the brand’s store locator at drinkeub.com/pages/store-locator.

*SPINS Natural Channel, MULO, (powered by Circana), 52 Weeks Ending 11/5/2023

About Emotional Utility Beverage

Emotional Utility Beverage is the next generation of mood and mind-boosting beverages. Emotional Utility Beverages contain efficacious ingredients such as GABA, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Alpha GPC, L-Tyrosine, Magnesium, L-Theanine, and B-Vitamins to optimize chemical messaging in the brain for mood and mental performance benefits. EUB offers two lines of beverages: mood-boosting Euphoric and brain-boosting Focused. Emotional Utility Beverage was born from a desire to give people a tool to help control emotions and enhance mental performance that was science-backed, convenient, and delicious.

https://drinkeub.com/