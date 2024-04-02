Frito-Lay and Rockstar Energy Drink Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship of Leagues Cup Tournament

Lay’s, Sabritas, Gamesa, and Rockstar Energy Drink announced a multi-year sponsorship of Leagues Cup, the official, World Cup-style tournament that features all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX. This partnership further solidifies Frito-Lay’s and Rockstar’s commitment to the sport and enhances soccer fans’ viewing experience with a delicious lineup of salty snacks, cookies, crackers, and energy drinks.

This summer, the snack brands and Rockstar will fuel excitement around Leagues Cup and celebrate soccer fans across the two leagues through exclusive Lay’s packaging, in-stadium experiences and an exciting consumer sweepstakes. Beginning July 1, fans will have a chance to win tickets to matches across the country, as well as a grand prize of a trip and tickets to the Leagues Cup 2024 final.

“We’re proud to have Lay’s, Sabritas and Gamesa serve as official snacks for Leagues Cup and continue elevating this amazing sport throughout North America,” said Antonio Escalona, senior vice president and general manager, PepsiCo Foods North America’s Hispanic Business Unit. “As we see the passion for soccer or ‘futbol’ continuing to grow in North America and globally, we’re excited to bring more enjoyment to the game-watching experience with our lineup of snacks.”

To participate in the sweepstakes in July, fans can find Lay’s, Sabritas, Gamesa and Rockstar Energy Drink Leagues Cup displays at retailers nationwide and will be invited to scan the QR code for a chance to win.

“At Rockstar Energy, we’re thrilled to be a part of the Leagues Cup journey, especially coming off the heels of our recent ‘You Can Own Any Moment’ campaign,’” said Fabiola Torres, general manager and chief marketing officer of the energy category, PepsiCo. “As the official energy drink of the tournament, we’re not just fueling soccer fandom; we’re electrifying it and empowering a new generation to feel energized both mentally and physically, giving them the power to access and optimize every version of themselves.”

Leagues Cup

The second edition of Leagues Cup features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from MLS, who are representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in an official Concacaf club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

Leagues Cup 2024, to be held in Canada and the United States, will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Leagues Cup is thrilled to partner with Lay’s, Gamesa, Sabritas, and Rockstar Energy to make this year’s tournament even more memorable for fans,” said Carter Ladd, executive vice president, Soccer United Marketing (SUM). “We’re grateful to have the support of brands that share our values of bringing people across countries and cultures together. Combining fans’ shared love of soccer with their favorite snacks and energy drinks will take the tournament experience to a new level.”

Tickets for all matches – including LIGA MX hub venues – will be available on LeaguesCup.com and will also be available to fans via the hosting MLS club, if applicable.

About Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay’s portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos corn chips, Lay’s and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy’s pita chips, PopCorners popped snacks and SunChips multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+(PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink is committed to understanding the mind-body connection, providing functional energy to keep you moving confidently through every moment. It empowers a new generation to feel energized both mentally and physically, giving them the power to access and optimize every version of themselves. Acquired by PepsiCo in 2020, Rockstar Energy Drink offers over 40 products and is available in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com and unlock your full potential, mind, and body.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first division professional clubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS’ Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.

Leagues Cup 2024 will kick off Friday, July 26 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com . Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

https://www.rockstarenergy.com/