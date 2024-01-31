Gallery: New RTD Cocktails From Sokē, Soula, Simply & More

New year, new canned cocktails. In this gallery, major players such as BeatBox, High Noon and Simply Spiked drop new flavors, newcomers Soula and Soke bring sake and agave wine canned cocktails to the market, and rapper Waka Flocka joins forces with Big Sipz.

Go Deeper: The Drivers Shaping RTDs, Spirits and Non-Alc in 2024

Big Sipz x Waka Flocka

After launching in April, Big Sipz has teamed up with rapper Waka Flocka for Big Sipz Purple Punch, which packs a 16% ABV punch into a 200ml “primary cup” and 330ml tetra for $2.99 and $3.99 respectively. Available in Circle K stores and independent retailers throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with expanded distribution slated throughout 2024. For more information, visit bigsipz.com.

Art & Rev

Canned cocktail Art & Rev has expanded distribution beyond the midwest with four flavors: Vodka Soda, Orange Gin Spritz, Rum & Coconut, and Whiskey Buck. The line marries spirits including Earl Giles’ gin, vodka and rum with high-quality extracts and fresh botanicals, putting a spin on canned classics like the vodka soda with hints of key lime and yuzu. The 20 oz cans run from 9.5% to 13.5% ABV and are available in five different four-packs starting at $14.99 each. For more information, visit artandrev.com.

Horton Coconut Cocktails

Lifestyle social media influencer and content creator Krista Horton is getting into the beverage game with her own coconut rum-based canned cocktails. The 7% ABV line includes Diet Kola, Pineapple Soda and Lime Soda, and is exclusively available in a 12-can Party Pack online at drinkhorton.com and through select retailers for a SRP of $43.99.

Sokē

Inspired by one of the best and most feared female samurai in Japanese history, new beverage company Spirited Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spirited Brands), introduces Sokē, a unique blend of Junmai sake and soda. Flavors include White Peach, Lychee, Cherry Blossom, and Yuzu Ginger, boasting a 5% ABV. Available at retail in a variety 8-pack for $24.99. For more information, visit sokesoula.com.

Soula

Also from Spirited Brands, Soula is a take on a canned margarita featuring agave wine. Crafted with Mexican agave azul wine from Jalisco, Mexico, the lineup includes Mango Citrus, Lime, Paloma, and Pineapple Chili, also keeping it low ABV at 5%. Available at retail in a variety 8-pack for $19.99. For more information, visit sokesoula.com.

Absolut and Ocean Spray Vodka-Cranberry Range

After the brands announced last spring that a ready-to-drink (RTD) line was on its way, the Vodka-Cranberry Range has arrived. The fruity range includes Vodka Cranberry, Vodka Cran-Grape, Vodka Cran-Pineapple and Vodka Cran-Raspberry, which come in an 8-count variety pack, single flavor 4-pack or single cans. For more information visit, absolut.com.

BeatBox Green Apple

BeatBox Beverages has launched their newest Party Punch flavor: Green Apple. The 11.1% ABV flavor is the first of the brand’s package refresh and redesign that will continue to roll out in early 2024, featuring the certified B-Corp logo and stronger secondary colors along with playful hand-drawn elements. Available at BeatBox retailers nationally for $3.99. For more information, visit beatboxbeverages.com.

High Noon Plum and Raspberry

Leading RTD High Noon is adding two new flavors to its lineup in a limited edition “Snowbird Pack” aimed at those consumers who aren’t able to travel south to warmer climates, according to the brand. The new 8-pack is equipped with Plum and Raspberry, two flavors which go with the theme of “summer fruits,” with a SRP of $19.99 for an 8-pack of 355ml cans, and an ABV of 4.5%. For more information, visit highnoon.com.

Simply Spiked

Simply Spiked stepped into the limelight in 2024 with the launch of Simply Spiked Limeade, a line of four zesty limeade flavors: Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade and Blackberry Limeade. The third flavor drop from Simply Spiked comes in 12-pack variety packs, as well as standalone 24 oz single cans of the Signature Limeade flavor. For more information, visit drinksimplyspiked.com.