heywell Sparkling Adaptogenic Water Announces Lead Investor Alethia in First Strategic Funding Round

CHICAGO, Ill.— heywell announced a series of milestones that will build on their momentum in 2023, most notably Alethia Venture Partners’ lead investment in heywell’s first strategic funding round, helmed by serial entrepreneur Mike Warren.

Launched in 2020, heywell makes functional sparkling waters that help people meet the demands of modern life. Made with adaptogens, antioxidants and organic caffeine, heywell’s ready to drink beverages support energy, immunity, focus, hydration and occasional stress. Previously funded through angels and female-focused VC Mastersfund, the round will fund the brand’s first marketing initiatives as well as strong sales support. Alethia invests in the next generation of culture-shaping beverage companies, with a focus on exceptional founders and differentiated products with clear paths to scale and exit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Ash and Britt in our investment portfolio—they are incredibly savvy business people with a strategic approach to the fast growing functional beverage category. They’re determined on winning in 2024 and beyond,” states Mike Warren, Managing Partner and founder of Alethia Venture Partners. Warren added, “heywell’s momentum to date has been outstanding and is accelerating, and we look forward to helping support the team to reach new and uncharted heights in the years to come.”

In addition to announcing Alethia as their lead investor, heywell has brought on Green Spoon, one of the leading national natural food and beverage brokerage companies that represents some of the most disruptive and exciting consumer packaged goods in the industry. Led by Kari Pedriana, co-founder and CEO, Green Spoon will accelerate heywell’s retail presence, building on their key account list including retailers like Wegmans, Gelson’s, Fresh Thyme, Mariano’s and more.

Finally, heywell has also launched their newest flavor, energy + lift cherry limeade nationally. Originally created as a custom collaboration with convenience brand Foxtrot Market in 2023, it quickly became heywell’s top seller and one of Foxtrot’s most successful collaborations to-date. Created to solve a big consumer opportunity—mood support and energy—it’s a nostalgic and delicious caffeinated sparkling water made with adaptogens, antioxidants and organic caffeine to help brighten moods and support balanced energy. At 15 calories and with only 2 grams of sugar, it includes ingredients ashwagandha and ginseng for mood support, schisandra and amla berry for immunity support, lemon balm and l-theanine for stress support, and 75 mg of organic caffeine from green coffee beans for balanced energy. Mariano’s and Central Market have already signed on to bring in this exciting new flavor.

“Now more than ever, modern life throws a lot at us and we all could use a little extra support to brighten our moods and give us some extra energy,” says Ashley Selman, co-founder of heywell. “We set out to do that in a way that feels inviting and optimistic, and above all, tastes delicious.”

“As the wellness market continues to boom, people are increasingly turning to their food and drinks to support them,” adds Britt Dougherty, co-founder of heywell. “When we started heywell, it was to help people meet everyday demands in a way that doesn’t sacrifice taste for health, or vice versa.”

heywell’s other popular RTD beverages include energy + focus sparkling strawberry lemon, energy + lift sparkling orange mango, energy + immunity sparkling grapefruit, calm + restore sparkling blackberry ginger and calm + hydrate sparkling lime. All flavors can be found online at Amazon, livingheywell.com and at other notable retailers across the country.

About heywell

Ashley Selman, CEO and Britt Dougherty, COO founded their company to make wellness more simple and accessible for everyone, every day. They found wellness solutions often prioritized function over flavor, and wanted to make something that was good for them, delicious and inclusive. Their line of functional beverages are made with adaptogens, antioxidants, herbs and organic caffeine to help when people want a little energy, immunity, focus, hydration or help managing stress.

For More Information:

https://app.eznewswire.com/news/heywell-sparkling-adaptogenic-water-announces-lead-investor-alethia