High Rise Beverage Company Announces Mocktail Mixology Program for Food & Beverage Partners in SC & TN

CHARLESTON, S.C./NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The team behind High Rise Beverage Company is excited to announce the launch of its Mocktail Mixology Program. This program, offered in both the Charleston and Nashville markets, will assist bartenders in finding a spot for High Rise mocktails on their menu tailored to the concept’s vibe and current menu offerings. “Our goal with this program is to show bartenders just how versatile High Rise seltzers are”, says founder Matt Skinner, “We want to elevate the consumer’s idea of what a mocktail is with premium ingredients and flavors”.

The Mocktail Mixology Program is free of charge to any bar or restaurant that carries or is planning to carry High Rise Beverage Company products.

Crafted in the Southeast with real fruit, organic cane sugar and infused with full-spectrum hemp, High Rise is one of the most versatile canned beverages on the market. The hemp-derived cannabis infused into these seltzers is a non-alcoholic alternative and may help enhance pleasure and motivation, regulate sleep, and reduce inflammation. High Rise boasts a full line of seltzers with flavors like mango, blueberry, and lime.

