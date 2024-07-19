New Products: Bloom Enters RTDs, Plus Blue Bottle, Pressed Juicery, Vital Proteins, and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Bloom ventures into the crowded energy drink space, Pressed Juicery joins forces with a Grammy award-winning music legend and International Delight gets a head start on the Winter Holiday season.

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle is seeking to transport consumers to The Big Easy with the introduction of its signature New Orleans-style coffee in an instant format. The new offering includes one 12 oz. whole bean bag and one 1 oz. roastery chicory bag for consumers to make their own NOLA cold brew at home. Blue Bottle’s New Orleans-Style Ice Coffee is available via the brand’s website for $21. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/us/eng.

Bloom

Health and wellness brand Bloom, best known for its Greens & Superfood Powder, has made its first foray into the ready-to-drink space with its Sparkling Energy Drink line. Available in four flavors at launch – Raspberry Lemon, Cherry Lime, Peach Mango and Strawberry Watermelon – each 12 oz. can has 180mg of caffeine from coffee beans, prebiotic fiber and holistic ingredients like ginseng, L-theanine, lychee extract and B vitamins. Bloom’s Sparkling Energy Drinks will be available at all Target stores nationwide by July 22. For more information, visit bloomnu.com.

Buoy

Buoy is capitalizing on the rising consumer demand for brain health-supporting products with the release of Brain Health Drops. The new offering is crafted with ionic ocean electrolytes, brain-activating trace minerals and nootropics like GABA, Ginseng and Ginkgo Biloba to stimulate cognitive function while clearing brain fog and migraines. Buoy’s Brain Health Drops are available via the brand’s website for $45 per 3-pack of 2 oz. bottle. For more information, visit justaddbuoy.com.

Pressed Juicery x Lenny Kravitz

Pressed Juicery has teamed up with Grammy award-winning music legend Lenny Kravitz to unveil its new limited edition Electric Blue Lemonade, an homage to the singer’s latest album. The functional tonic, which features 100% natural ingredients and gut-friendly probiotics, is now available at select Pressed Juicery stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, and Austin for $6.95 per bottle. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Jones Soda x Nitrocross

Jones Soda is off to the races with Nitrocross, announcing the upcoming introduction of Jones Craft Cola and Jones Craft Zero Cola through a collaboration with the rallycross racing series. The canned colas will debut on September 6 and 7 at the first Nitrocross race of the season in Richmond, VA. They will also be sold on-premise at other Nitrocross races, joining signage and other activations, and soon be available for purchase nationwide. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Illicit Elixirs x Bella Thorne

Functional beverage maker Illicit Elixirs has teamed up with actress Bella Thorne to launch its Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor, marking the brand’s first engagement with the entertainment industry. The fruit-forward flavor features blood orange and prickly pear, along with the brand’s DopaJoy proprietary blend of supplements, amino acids, and antioxidants supporting the production of dopamine. Bella Thorne’s Naughty Behavior Citrus Flavor is now available online for $28 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit illicitelixirs.com.

Mocktail Club

Non-alcohol cocktail maker Mocktail Club has unveiled its latest variety, Bali Breeze. The new offering features a blend of coconut, lychee and lemongrass “inspired by the serene beauty and exotic tropical flavors of the island of Bali.” Bali Breeze is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $19.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit mocktailclub.com.

Magna

Everlane founder Michael Preysman is seeking to make a splash in the beverage space with his new powdered sports drink brand, Magna. Available in Tea Lemonade, Peach Mango, Lemon Lime and Watermelon Lime flavors, Magna’s zero sugar formula combines the three most potent forms of magnesium (L Threonate, Glycinate and Malate) with electrolytes to support focus, energy and recovery. Magna is now available direct-to-consumer via the brand’s website for $55 per box of 30 sachets. For more information, visit drinkmagna.com.

Two Rivers Coffee x EGGO

You can now have your waffle and drink it too, thanks to Kellanova’s new collaboration with Two Rivers Coffee. The two have united to brew up Eggo Coffee, which will be available in five flavors: Maple Syrup Eggo, Vanilla Eggo Coffee, Cinnamon Toast Eggo, Blueberry Eggo and Chocolate Chip Eggo. Eggo Coffee will be available in Keurig-compatible cups beginning in mid-August. For more information, visit tworiversdirect.com.

GHOST

Lifestyle brand GHOST has revamped its fan-favorite pre-workout powder, GHOST LEGEND, which now features 300mg of caffeine. GHOST LEGEND V4 is available in a variety of flavor collaborations like Sour Patch Kids, Redberry, Warheads, Sonic Cherry Limeade and Welch’s Grape as well as GHOST-owned flavors like Blue Raspberry and Orange Cream. The new product will be available in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC as well as on the brand’s website for $39.99 per tub. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

Vital Proteins

Collagen-based product maker Vital Proteins has released what it claims to be its most targeted beauty offerings yet: Vital Proteins Hair Complex and Vital Proteins Skin Complex. The former features a blend of Lustriva, a biotin complex, and the brand’s best-selling Collagen Peptides. The latter is made with a blend of Holimel melon juice concentrate, Verisol Collagen Peptides, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C. Both products are now available at Walmart with a SRP of $29.99 per tub. For more information, visit vitalproteins.com.

International Delight

In a collaboration that’s sure to delight fans of the Home Alone film franchise, International Delight has unwrapped its Home Alone-inspired holiday line of creamers and iced coffee in collaboration with 20th Century Studios. The lineup includes a new International Delight Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Creamer and returning seasonals like Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer, Peppermint Mocha Creamer and Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee. The products are now rolling out to major retailers nationwide and will be available through the December holiday season. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Guz-Jus

Center Cut Creations, in partnership with actor Luis Guzmán, has announced the launch of Guz-Jus, a line of all-natural lemonades. Available in two flavors at launch – Stay Beautiful: Apple Cider Maple Lemonade and Dream Big: Blueberry Maple Lemonade – the drinks are made in Vermont using locally sourced ingredients. Ten percent of the brand’s profits support Vermont charities. For more information, visit guzjus.com.