New Products: Jones Soda Goes Mini, Plus WTRMLN ADE, Welch’s, Poppi & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Jones Soda makes its first venture into cans, Poppi takes inspiration from a classic summertime treat and Raw Nutrition grows its collection of ready-to-drink (RTD) products.

Jocko

Nutrition platform Jocko has expanded its lineup of protein powders with the addition of Cookies & Cream. The new offering is crafted with a timed-release blend of four proteins: whey concentrate, whey isolate, micellar casein, and egg. Each serving packs 22 grams of protein and has just 2 grams of sugar. Jocko Cookies & Cream Molk Protein Powder is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $44.95 per 31-serving bag. For more information, visit jockofuel.com.

Jones Soda

Can they do it? Yes, they can! Jones Soda has made its first foray outside of glass bottles with the launch of 7.5 oz. mini cans. Available in four of the brand’s most popular flavors – Root Beer, Orange & Cream, Berry Lemonade, and Cream Soda – the mini cans are currently available at 700 Walmart stores nationwide with more retailers to follow. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Raw Nutrition

Sports nutrition brand Raw Nutrition has introduced a new RTD product to its portfolio, the Raw Protein Shake. Offered in Vanilla Milkshake, Chocolate Milkshake, Mocha Latte, and Salted Caramel varieties, each 12 oz. bottle has 30 grams of protein from grass-fed whey and contains 150 calories. Raw Protein Shakes are available at GNC and on GNC.com for $49.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit getrawnutrition.com.

WTRMLN ADE

Caribe Juice, the maker of watermelon juice brand WTRMLN WTR, is back with another hydrating drink, WTRMLN ADE. The shelf-stable sports drink harnesses the power of the melon giving consumers a vitamin-rich drink with high concentrations of electrolytes and amino acids for post-workout recovery. The product will be available in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Limeade varieties at retailers like Target, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods starting in September. For more information, visit drinkwtrmln.com.

Welch’s

Welch’s has introduced Grape’ade, a new 16 oz. on-the-go “refreshing juice beverage” made with Niagara green grapes and no added sugar. Offered in three varieties – Strawberry, Mango, and Green Grape – Grape’ade will be available at all Publix locations in the Southeast starting June 1, will plans to roll out nationally in early 2025. For more information, visit welchsgrapeade.com.

Poppi

Just in time for summer, prebiotic soda maker Poppi has unveiled its latest nostalgic flavor, Orange Cream. Each 12 oz. can has just 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. Poppi Orange Cream is available for purchase on Amazon for $29.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.