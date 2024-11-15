New Products: Langers Ventures Into CSDs, evian Teams Up With Pharrell

In this week’s new products roundup, Langers makes its first foray into the carbonated soft drink (CSD) market, Dunkin’ unveils a collection of seasonally-inspired at-home products, and evian partners with musician Pharrell Williams to launch limited edition glass bottles.

Langers

Juice brand Langers is seeking to capture a share of the $55.2 billion U.S. carbonated soft drinks market with the release of Craft Cola and Craft Cola Zero. The former is made with purified and filtered carbonated water, cane sugar, natural flavoring, and caffeine derived from tea. The latter features the same recipe but swaps the sugar for stevia extract. Langers Colas are available on the brand’s website for $0.99 per 12 oz. can and on Amazon for $18.50 per 12-pack. For more information, visit langer-juice-company.myshopify.com.

Cann

Cann has expanded its portfolio of THC-infused beverages with the launch of Cranberry Sage. The limited edition flavor is available online and in-store in two formats: 8 oz. Cann (2mg of THC and 4mg CBD) and 12 oz. Hi Boy (5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD). Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, the new offering is crafted with sparkling water, fresh juice, all-natural herb flavor, 100% Mexican agave, and THC and CBD distillate. For more information, visit drinkcann.com.

Torch Drinks

Torch has introduced a new line of Delta-9 hemp infused beverages. The collection includes three THC seltzers (Watermelon Limemade, Mango Pineapple, and Strawberry Lemonade) and three THC iced teas (Iced Tea Lemonade, Mango Tea Lemonade, and Peach Tea Lemonade). Torch beverages are sold in individual 12 oz. cans (SRP $5.99) and 4-packs (SRP $23.96) online and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit torchdrinks.com.

Dunkin’

With winter right around the corner, Dunkin’ has unveiled a new collection of seasonally-inspired at-home products, including Merry Mint Bark Iced Coffee, Winter White Razz Iced Coffee, and Gingerbread Flavored Coffee. The iced coffees are available in 40 oz. multi-serve bottles, while the flavored coffee comes in bagged and K-Cup Pod formats. For more information, visit news.dunkindonuts.com.

BODYARMOR

BODYARMOR is growing its presence in the powder category with the release of Flash I.V. Caffeine Sticks. Available in two flavors – Blue Raspberry and Dragonfruit Berry – the brand’s latest on-the-go offering contains 95mg of caffeine and 2,220mg of electrolytes per serving. BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Caffeine Sticks are available at Kroger stores nationwide and on Amazon. For more information, visit drinkbodyarmor.com.

McCafé x Doodles

McDonald’s has announced the launch of its McCafé holiday cups created in partnership with entertainment company Doodles. The cups, which feature custom artwork with Doodles’ whimsical animated characters, will be available at participating McDonald’s locations across the U.S. beginning on Nov. 18. For more information, visit mcdonalds.doodles.app.

evian x Pharrell

Evian has joined forces with musician Pharrell Williams and his lifestyle product company, Humanrace, to launch limited edition “Fountain of Youth” glass bottles. According to the brand, the new bottles – available in blue and green in still and sparkling options – embody a shared commitment to a healthy, hydrated lifestyle. The evian x Humanrace glass bottles will be available at select retailers and restaurants nationwide starting next month. For more information, visit evian.com/en_us.

Pressed Juicery x KORA Organics

Pressed Juicery has teamed up with skincare brand KORA Organics to release the limited edition 7-Day Turmeric Glow System. The new system features Pressed Juicery’s Turmeric Shots, known for their anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits, alongside KORA Organics’ Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser and Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. The KORA Organics x Pressed Juicery 7-Day Turmeric Glow System is now available online and in-store at Pressed Juicery locations nationwide for $50. For more information, visit pressed.com.