NotCo Announces Rapid Expansion of NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk Barista Products

NEW YORK, N.Y.— NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented AI technology named Giuseppe, announced increased distribution for its two newest NotMilk products – NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk Barista.

NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market locations starting February 2024. As for NotMilk Barista, the coffee-optimized version of NotMilk, it has experienced rapid distribution expansion in the U.S., achieving significant market presence in less than six months since its launch in August 2023. The ultra-creamy, professional-grade NotMilk™ Barista is currently available across the country at grocers including Sprouts Farmers Market, New Seasons, Raley’s Supermarket, Hannaford, Haagen and Met Foodmarkets.

Since the initial NotMilk launch in the U.S. in November 2020, the food tech leader has built an exciting line of plant-based milk products available across the country, including NotMilk Whole, NotMilk Chocolate, and NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk™ Barista. With this new expansion, NotMilk products can be found in over 16,000 stores across the country.

“Our remarkable growth of our NotMilk line reflects a strong demand from both retailers and consumers for a sustainable, plant-based milk alternatives that rival the taste and function of traditional cow’s milk.” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo. “We’re thrilled to continue the expansion of our NotMilk innovation to drive adoption of plant-based and overall accelerate our mission to create a more sustainable world.”

NotMilkUnsweetened Vanilla is an extension of the company’s signature NotMilk line made with no added sugar and a creamy, vanilla twist. According to Nielson IQ, consumers are continuously seeking transparency and control over their sugar consumption due to health and environmental concerns. With less sugar being a key priority driving consumer preferences, NotMilkUnsweetened Vanilla fills the gap in the market for a plant-based milk alternative that not only meets the functionality and flavor-profile of the rich, creamy taste of traditional milk, but has zero sugar added.It’s perfect for mixing in coffee, smoothies, baking and so much more.

NotMilk Barista offers coffee aficionados a frothable and foamy coffee-optimized plant-based milk that does what others can’t. Made of a unique chickpea and oat blend, it’s a low-sugar option that provides a super creamy frothing experience perfect for latte art. It has a firm hold in latte art with zero feathering. It’s the key to unlocking the ultimate rich and creamy cup of coffee or tea.

Like all NotCo products, the innovative recipes for both NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk Barista were created by Giuseppe, alongside NotCo’s team of AI Chefs and R&D experts, who consistently produce plant-based options with incredible accuracy – allowing them to look, taste and function just like animal-based products. Similar to NotMilk, both NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla and Barista are lactose-free, soy-free, GlutenFree.org certified, non-GMO Project verified, Vegan.org certified and Kosher D certified.

NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla contains only 35 calories per serving and no sugar added, while NotMilk™ Barista contains only 70 calories, and less than 4g of sugar per serving. Consumers can find both NotMilk™ Unsweetened Vanilla and NotMilk Barista in the refrigerated aisle for $3.99.

In addition to U.S. retailer expansion, NotCo has U.S.-based coffee house partnerships for NotMilk Barista with New York-based coffee shop Joe Coffee and Danny Meyer’s New York-Based Café Daily Provisions. In addition retailer and coffeehouse availability, NotMilk Barista is available online on Amazon, Dot Foods, Foodservice Express, Odeko, Webstarauntstore.com, and more.

NotCois an industry-changing, fast-growth food tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream, NotChicken and NotMayo across 10 countries including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay and in less than three years became the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. The brand’s current U.S. portfolio includes NotMilk, NotBurger and NotChicken products, which can be found in over 10,000 retail stores across the nation. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry.

