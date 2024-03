Oatly Continues North American Beverage Portfolio Expansion With the Launch of Flavored Oatmilk Creamers

MALMÖ, Sweden— Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oatmilk company, announced the launch of Oatly Oatmilk Creamers in the US, a new beverage innovation that joins the brand’s growing fluid portfolio aimed at inspiring increased use in coffee occasions. Available in a lineup of four classic flavors: Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha, Oatly Creamers are designed to swirl seamlessly into drip and other at-home coffee applications adding a touch of sweetness to each brew.

With plant-based creamers up 13% in dollar sales and 9% in unit sales, respectively, in the last 52 weeks1, Oatly believes this initial move into flavored creamers will unlock a strong opportunity to reach new and existing buyers. Shoppers can expect to find Oatly Creamers in the refrigerated aisle of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Stop & Shop, and more, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Oatly Creamers join the brand’s existing lineup of non-dairy milk alternatives available in North America, including – Barista Edition, Original, Full Fat, Low Fat, Chocolate, and most recently introduced Super Basic and Unsweetened Oatmilks – all of which offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel and functionality as cow’s milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact2. All Oatly oatmilks and creamers sold in the US are free of the nine major allergens and are vegan, glyphosate-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher Certified.

“At Oatly, we’re passionate about all things coffee, and naturally saw an opportunity to bring our expertise to the diverse and popular creamer category,” said Leah Hoxie, SVP of Innovation, Oatly North America. “As a company, we’re committed to converting cow’s milk drinkers into oatmilk buyers, so we’re excited to now offer fantastic, flavored creamers to people looking for a sweeter, more indulgent coffee experience. No matter consumers’ dietary preferences, it’s our hope that all coffee drinkers can agree with our belief that our new Oatly Creamers deliver superior taste and functionality – just like the rest of our oatmilk portfolio.”

Oatly introduced the brand’s beloved Barista Edition Oatmilk when it entered the market in 2017, initially by partnering with the coffee community. Today, Barista is currently the #1 velocity oat creamer3 in the US.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

