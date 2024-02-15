Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Unveils 16 oz. Aluminum Bottle

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, the high velocity alkaline water and top-choice hydration option for athletes nationwide, has unveiled its latest innovation, a 16 oz. aluminum bottle. The launch of this new resealable bottle makes it more convenient than ever to sip on crisp and refreshing alkaline water in an infinitely recyclable aluminum package. This one-of-a-kind SKU also features Perfect Hydration’s rebranded look, which will start hitting shelves in Q2 of this year.

The aluminum bottle joins Perfect Hydration’s full product lineup of 100% post-consumer recycled rPET-1 plastic bottles and an aluminum can, making it the brand’s second SKU in aluminum packaging. As growth within the alkaline water category is driven by shoppers seeking unique pack sizes (source: Circana WE 8.13.23), the 16 oz. aluminum bottle is a thoughtful introduction by Perfect Hydration to fill this gap in the market. The bottle’s twist cap allows for convenient resealability, so active, sustainably minded people can easily take Perfect Hydration’s premium alkaline water on-the-go, drop it in their gym bag or backpack, or bring it into a workout.

On sustainability, it’s reported that 77% of consumers emphasize its importance when selecting products to buy, a statistic that’s up eight points from 2021 (source: IRI/Circana and NYU). By launching another infinitely recyclable aluminum package, Perfect Hydration?continues to satisfy both consumer and corporate demand for planet-friendly options on shelf.?

“We’re proud to be adding another sustainable packaging option to our product lineup,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Perfect Hydration. “Aligning with our rebrand, this SKU reasserts our commitment to help our fans perform their best every day without sacrificing the health of our planet. It also comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Perfect Hydration, which provides us with a huge opportunity to introduce consumers to this innovation and level up their hydration game for the better!”

On growth, Perfect Hydration’s velocities are growing faster than any other alkaline water in the country (source: Circana TTL US MULO+C Latest 52 WE 1.28.24). The brand is also outpacing the bottled water segment as a whole as Perfect Hydration is up +51% compared to the category at +3.3%. The launch of a resealable aluminum bottle only strengthens Perfect Hydration’s market position and helps to bolster the brand’s growth trajectory.

Perfect Hydration’s rebrand, which is reflected on the aluminum bottle, was completed to further exemplify the brand’s positioning as the ultimate water option for active lifestyles and athletes. It also clearly illustrates Perfect Hydration’s unique selling points, like its supercharged 9.5+ pH alkaline formula, electrolyte minerals, and sustainable packaging.

The 16 oz. resealable aluminum bottle will hit shelves in Q2 of this year in a variety of channels – foodservice, non-traditional, conventional, natural, convenience, and more. The new item will be supported with a full 360 degree marketing strategy, including digital, social, sampling and an exclusive partnership with sports community platform, Break the Love.

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

Play Harder with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, a brand dedicated to elevating performance with its superior, 9x purified alkaline water in eco-friendly packaging. Preferred by professional athletes and weekend warriors alike, Perfect Hydration stands out as the ultimate hydration choice. Boasting a pH level of 9.5+ and a distinctive mix of electrolyte minerals for optimal taste, it’s not just water—it’s an essential companion for pushing boundaries and dominating challenges.

Fueling performance with Perfect Hydration is not just about staying hydrated; it’s about making an impact. The brand’s commitment to a sustainable game is reflected in its packaging. All of Perfect Hydration’s bottles, including 20 oz., 1L, 1.5L, and 1 gallon, are crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET-1), while the brand’s 16.9 oz. aluminum can and 16 oz. aluminum bottle are infinitely recyclable. Plus, every drop of Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is proudly bottled in the U.S., resulting in a lighter carbon footprint than the competition.

