ROAR Organic Launches Cherry Limeade Plus Powder in Collab With Peloton Instructor Jess Sims & Debuts Blackberry Lemonade

ROAR Organic, the brand renowned for its Complete Hydration beverages, proudly unveils its newest offerings. Introducing Cherry Limeade Plus Powder, a collaborative creation with Peloton Instructor and ROAR Brand Partner Jess Sims, and Blackberry Lemonade, ROAR’s latest flavor addition to their organic ready-to-drink beverage line. With a commitment to delivering a refreshing blend of essential vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes, ROAR Organic continues to redefine the hydration experience.

Expanding on the success of last year’s venture into the drink mix and powder category, ROAR has teamed up with Jess Sims to develop Cherry Limeade, a ROAR Plus Powder flavor that seamlessly embodies the bold spirit synonymous with both ROAR and Sims. This vitamin and electrolyte-packed drink mix, made for on-the-go convenience with added immunity-boosting ingredients like additional Vitamin C, Zinc, and Elderberry, boasts only 2g of sugar and 20 calories per single-serve stick.

In ROAR’s beloved ready-to-drink format, Blackberry Lemonade joins the brand’s functional hydration and wellness beverage lineup as a refreshing, zesty flavor with only 20 calories and 3 grams of sugar per 18oz bottle. ROAR Complete Hydration beverages provide 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamins C, B5, B6, and B12, incorporating a coconut water and sea salt base for potent electrolytes.

“Partnering with the ROAR team in the creation of Cherry Limeade, a flavor that holds nostalgic significance for me, was an absolute blast,” said Jess Sims, Brand Partner for ROAR Organic. “I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy Cherry Limeade.”

“Jess has been an invaluable partner for ROAR, playing a pivotal role in our mission to inspire consumers to live boldly and unapologetically through our ‘Drink Out Loud’ ethos,” said Sofia Hexsel, Director of Marketing at ROAR Organic. “Additionally, the launch of Blackberry Lemonade as our sixth ready-to-drink flavor underscores our ongoing dedication to providing healthy, functional, and delicious alternatives to popular yet unhealthy drinks.”

Fans of ROAR Organic and Jess Sims can now purchase the Cherry Limeade Plus Powder for $23.99 per 12-pack, available online at oarorganic.com, Amazon, and QVC. The new Blackberry Lemonade flavor is coming to your favorite retailer soon,while already available online at roarorganic.com and on Amazon.

ROAR Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan.

